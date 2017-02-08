Ex-All Black Marc Ellis sells Waiheke mansion to property developer for $8.2m

A Waiheke mansion owned by former All Black Marc Ellis has been sold for $8.2 million.

The luxury beach house nestled in the exclusive gated Matiatia Estate, overlooking the Hauraki Gulf, was bought by Auckland property developer Ted Manson.

Ellis and then Argentine jewellery designer wife Agustina Mon originally snapped up the 1.5ha hillside property in January 2013 for $1.65m.

Auckland Council granted 45-year old Ellis, who made a reported $18m from the $100m sale of his Charlie's Juice business, consent for a 290sq m five-bedroom, six-bathroom home with a swimming pool, gym and spot for the boat.

Each of the five bedrooms were designed with an en suite while the master bedroom commands views over the gulf.

The capital value of the large property, which includes a protected native reserve, was put at $4.25m in July 2014.

But the build of the dream holiday home saw the radio and TV personality Ellis embroiled in a long-running spat with a neighbour over earthworks for his new driveway.

Jazz singer Briar Ross was charged with intentional damage after allegedly tearing down a wall and having the rubble dumped on Ellis' driveway.

Ross was found guilty at Auckland District Court last year and fined $1000, but was later acquitted on appeal to the High Court.

Continued below.

Related Content Your views: Readers' letters Principal stress: Overworked principals are burned-out and 'just surviving' Money doesn't buy happiness at work

Ellis, who now runs an advertising agency, split with wife last year. The couple, who wed at a private ceremony in Auckland, on April 21, 2006, have two children.

The Waiheke Island property was sold to Manson, of New Zealand's biggest private property developer, Mansons TCLM, in August last year.

It's not clear whether Manson intends to use it as his main home.

Neither Manson or Ellis was able to be reached for comment today.

Original owners Tricia Clark and Chris Thomas let their resource consent lapse as they focused on their business.

Clark told the Herald when Ellis bought the property in 2013 that the property was "absolutely amazing", especially at night when the lights of the city could be seen.

"We were disappointed we had to sell, but I am thrilled Marc bought the property because I know he will do something wonderful there," she said.

- NZ Herald