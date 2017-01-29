Singapore Airlines flight aborts take-off at Auckland Airport

A problem with the front-nose wheel forced a plane to abort take-off at Auckland Airport today.

A witness told TVNZ they saw smoke and smelt "burning rubber" coming from the Airbus A380 which was bound for Singapore carrying 300 passengers.

Singapore Airlines' Flight SQ286 was due to take off at 1.30pm, but was delayed while an investigation was carried out.

Auckland Airport operations duty supervisor Sam Cook said engineers were now working on fixing the fault with the front nose wheel. The flight was no scheduled to depart at 5pm.

Meanwhile, an Emirates plane traveling from Melbourne was spotted circling above Auckland Airport before diverting to Ohakea Air Base near Palmerston North.

Tony Werner was driving past Ohakea on his way to Tauranga when he the unusual sight of an air bus at the airfield. "We saw the Air Bus 380 coming in and thought what the hell is going on here. A380s don't come to Ohakea."

Scott said they were still trying to ascertain why the EK406 flight diverted but it was possible it was due to delays because of the smoke coming from the Singapore Airlines flight.

EK406 is carrying 430 passengers and is now due to land in Auckland at 5.30pm. It had originally been scheduled to arrive at Auckland Airport at 1.45pm.

