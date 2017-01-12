Services for former Steel & Tube Holdings boss Nick Calavrias today

Services will be held today to pay tribute to former Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd boss Nick Calavrias.

He died on January 7 after being struck by a car while cycling on the Taupo bypass near his holiday home.

Calavrias, 67, was a well-known businessman and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011 for services to business.

A funeral notice for Calavrias described him as the "treasured and adored husband" of Mariana, an "amazing father and friend" to his children and a "loving Papou" to three grandsons.

"Nick touched thousands of lives and will be greatly missed. RIP our Man of Steel," the funeral notice said.

In 1976 Calavrias founded Wellington Steel Ltd with two partners, and steered the business as it grew to employ more than 100 people. In 1990 it was bought by Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd, and he became chief executive the following year.

"During his 18-year tenure, he contributed to employment of thousands of New Zealanders by sourcing locally made products," the investiture said.

"He implemented safety-improvement programmes that have had a long-term impact on New Zealand's steel industry.

"Mr Calavrias has also held several leadership roles in New Zealand's Greek community and been involved in achieving a number of objectives."

A full Greek Orthodox Service will be conducted in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Molesworth St at 11.00am today.

A celebration will also be held in Auckland at Shed 6, Queens Wharf at 2.30pm.

His death has been referred to the Coroner and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the accident.

- NZ Herald