WIN: 1 Of 5 Double Passes To Dr Libby’s ‘Bouncing Back’ Live Event

In her first national tour in over four years, Dr Libby Weaver will be speaking in Auckland Wednesday September 13 and again on October 25. Her brand-new live event, Bouncing Back, will see the contributing Viva columnist share expert advice, strategies and solutions to feel better when you don’t know how.

The seminar will look at understanding how to combat digestive, hormonal and thyroid challenges; it will explore why your immune system may be struggling; and how to pull yourself out of an anxiety spiral by building mental resilience. You’ll come away with techniques to aid in better decision-making — and so much more.

“Life’s challenges can leave us feeling worn down and unwell, impacting both our physical health and emotional wellbeing,” says Dr Libby. “Whether you are struggling with sub-par health — maybe a dip in physical and mental sharpness, a heaviness, lethargy or general sense of feeling a bit ‘meh’. Bouncing Back will share ways to unravel your weariness and shed new light on niggly health issues, to help you bounce back to living life with a renewed sense of energy and vitality.”

