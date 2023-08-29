The New Dyson Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaner Cleans Every Surface In The Home, Including Hard Floors

Dyson’s latest invention will transform how you clean your floors.

When it comes to keeping floors clean, we didn’t think it got much easier than the Dyson Cordless stick vacuum. This popular product has achieved cult status thanks to its ability to quickly and efficiently deal to messes without having to heave a heavy machine and its tangled cord around.

But now the British company has unveiled its latest innovation, and it will come as welcome news for anyone with hard floors covered in muddy winter footprints: the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine™ Complete wet and dry vacuum cleaner. This powerful machine is capable of cleaning any surface in the home, including wet spills on hard floors, or simply removing scuff marks left by shoes¹.

The new model features the current V15′s powerful suction abilities, with the addition of the Dyson Submarine™ wet roller head, which is engineered to clean tile, stone, wood, ceramic, vinyl, linoleum and laminate floors, effortlessly cleans coffee, yoghurt, sauce, milk — basically whatever would normally result in an arduous cleanup session with bucket, sponge (and swearing). So if you accidentally drop a glass of wine or your toddler decides it’s a great idea to draw a crayon portrait directly onto the kitchen floor, a quick once-over with the Dyson Submarine™ will take care of it.

Using a tank of clean water, the motorised wet roller picks up liquids, debris, stains, paw prints and pet food¹, which are continuously extracted from the roller with each rotation, cleaning up to 110m.2 When in wet mode, the Submarine™ evenly distributes just the right amount of water, without sloshing too much of it around, imperative for wooden floors that don’t deal well with puddles of water. Nor does it have any trouble dealing to bathroom stains and spills such as Vaseline or makeup.¹

Like its popular stick predecessor, the Dyson Submarine™ works effortlessly on carpeted floors, too. Simply swap out to the Digital Motorbar™ cleaner head which deep-cleans carpets with de-tangling technology, intelligently adapting to different floor types². That includes dark wooden floors, on which fine dust regularly settles. The Dyson’s Fluffy Optic cleaner head™ which is exclusive to Dyson.co.nz reveals twice as many microscopic particles³ on hard floors — the dust and dirt you might not normally see — thanks to its illuminating function. Then the machine’s advanced HEPA filtration captures 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns.⁴

This is helpful for the hirsute among us, and those with pets, particularly the shedding kind, who will appreciate the Submarine™'s specialised hair screw tool that picks up long hair and pet hair from mattresses and pet beds. It even counts and measures dust particles⁵ automatically increasing suction power when needed.⁵

The Submarine™ wet roller head is not compatible with any other Dyson vacuum, however the direct exclusive model also comes with an additional built-in dusting and crevice tool, a Floor Dok Multi™ stand, and it comes in a gold colourway.

Dyson have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to the technology we use every day, their innovative smart-cleaning technologies enhancing our wellbeing by making it that much easier to keep a clean and healthy home.

When used on hard floor. Automatic suction adaptation only occurs in auto mode. Compared to the original Dyson Laser Slim Fluffy™ cleaner head. Effectiveness influenced by ambient light conditions, debris type and surface. Filtration tested against ASTM F3150, tested in Boost mode by independent third-party, SGS-IBR Laboratories US in 2022. Filtration efficiency is calculated by comparing the number of standardised dust particles entering the vacuum cleaner against those released. The capture rate may differ depending on actual environment and the mode. Quantity and size of dust displayed on screen varies depending on usage. Automatic suction adaptation only occurs in auto mode.