Hong Kong: A Feast for All Senses

From glamorous rooftop bars to buzzing street markets, international festivals to serene local temples – Hong Kong is a city of fascinating contrasts to explore.

If you think you know Hong Kong, think again. A direct flight from New Zealand brings you into the heart of this dynamic island city where executives entertain at fine restaurants while glamorous travellers network at rooftop bars. Hop on a traditional Ding Ding tram to find yourself amid bustling streets where people gather at food stalls to enjoy Cantonese classics with Hong Kong-style milk tea. Yet despite its towering skyscrapers and vibrant pace of life, much of Hong Kong remains as protected nature.

Hong Kong is an exciting destination. It’s a place for those who appreciate modern urban life at its best – with diversity, energy, colour, flavours, passion and an environment to experiment, experience and enjoy.

The dining scene exemplifies Hong Kong’s diversity, boasting 78 Michelin-starred restaurants and 67 Bib Gourmand awards. At Man Wah, on the Mandarin Oriental’s 25th floor, diners enjoy one-Michelin-star Cantonese cuisine with Victoria Harbour views. WING restaurant, ranked 20th in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, showcases chef Vicky Cheng’s “boundaryless Chinese cuisine” blending tradition with innovation. The three-Michelin-star restaurant Forum is famed for its abalone, while Kam’s Roast Goose offers Michelin-starred Cantonese roast meats in a lively setting.

WING Restaurant’s Drunken Sea Snail dish.

For authentic local experiences, visit dai pai dongs (open-air food stalls) or cha chaan tengs (Hong Kong-style cafes). Must-try spots include Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles, known for traditional handmade noodles, and Wing Wah Cafe Restaurant’s famous pineapple buns. The Temple Street Night Market comes alive after dark with local delicacies and souvenirs, while Sham Shui Po district offers authentic experiences at places like Kung Wo Beancurd Factory and Hop Yik Tai’s Michelin-recommended rice rolls.

Hong Kong’s art scene thrives through significant cultural investment. Tai Kwun, a former prison and police station, now houses galleries, shops, and eateries, including the Botanical Garden restaurant and Dragonfly cocktail lounge. PMQ, the converted Police Married Quarters, hosts more than 100 designers and artists in its studios. M+, Asia’s first visual culture museum, showcases contemporary art in a stunning Herzog & de Meuron-designed building. Art Basel Hong Kong, held in March, attracts international collectors and artists, highlighting Asia-Pacific art.

Cultural events throughout the year include the Dragon Boat Festival, featuring colourful racing boats, and the whimsical Cheung Chau Bun Festival with its unique competitions. The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Festival transforms streets with flames and music, parading a massive incense-stick dragon through the neighbourhood.

For spiritual encounters, visit Po Lin Monastery on Lantau Island, home to the 34-metre bronze Big Buddha, or explore Man Mo Temple in Central, dedicated to literature and war gods. Traditional practices like tai chi in parks and traditional tea ceremonies continue to thrive alongside modern city life.

Dan Carter at the Hong Kong Sevens.

Sports enthusiasts, including former All Black Dan Carter, praise Hong Kong’s energy, particularly during the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament. Moving to the new Kai Tak Sports Park in 2025, the Sevens combines world-class rugby with a festival atmosphere. Dan also recommends exploring beyond the city centre. Try hiking up to The Peak for sunrise views, and enjoy the diverse shopping and dining destinations, from luxury boutiques to street markets.

The city’s culinary landscape also impresses Dan, who particularly enjoys Ho Lee Fook’s creative Cantonese cuisine and Little Bao’s steamed pork buns. He suggests taking the iconic Ding Ding trams to explore Central and experiencing the rooftop bar scene.

This dynamic city successfully blends traditional heritage with modern sophistication, offering visitors an unmatched experience of contrasts – from serene temples to bustling markets, fine dining to street food, and urban landscapes to natural escapes. Whether exploring art galleries, participating in festivals, hiking nature trails, or indulging in culinary adventures, Hong Kong provides endless opportunities for discovery and excitement.

Getting there

Cathay Pacific flies direct to Hong Kong from Auckland daily and Christchurch seasonally four times a week from December 2, 2024, to March 30, 2025.