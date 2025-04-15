Entertain this autumn with the best wines of the season

The Good Better Best selection of Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs for Autumn.

There’s always something exciting about a change of season. Yes, we might be lamenting the end of summer, but who can resist the anticipation of refreshing our wardrobes with all the latest looks in store – think over-sized jackets, nubbly sweaters and rich warm textures – and filling our social calendars with dinner parties, wholesome outdoor adventures and fire side gatherings?

Autumn is all about embracing those cozy moments and finding simple ways to elevate everyday life – like unwinding with a glass or two of great wine. This is where Good Better Best’s quarterly wine selections come into play. Available at all good bottle stores, it makes choosing wine easy, approachable and effortlessly stylish for any occasion. And, just like fashion’s seasonal trends, wine has its own way of making a statement. Do you prefer a buttery Chard or an elegant Pinot Noir? From easy-drinking everyday picks to indulgent, next-level bottles, Good Better Best will help you discover the best wines to suit your autumn vibe.

On everyone’s social calendar is the long weekend of Easter and the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family, and the perfect time to celebrate with a stylishly curated selection of wines. Whether you’re indulging in a classic Easter feast, hosting an intimate dinner or even looking for a refined Easter gift, the right bottle of wine will elevate every occasion. With an array of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir to complement an array of dishes, this selection of premium wines from the Good Better Best selection is designed to ensure your autumn entertaining will be cosy, inviting and stylish.

De Bortoli Organic Chardonnay 2021 ($15.99)

For those who appreciate a well-balanced and organic wine, De Bortoli’s 2021 Organic Chardonnay is a fantastic choice. This vibrant Chardonnay offers complex aromas of white peach and citrus, leading into a textural, creamy palate with a fine acidic finish that lingers elegantly. This is an accessible yet refined wine for casual gatherings.

Pair it with: A selection of dips and your favourite crackers for an informal get together; garlic prawns on the barbeque for a spontaneous snack; or with a Sunday evening roast chicken with lemon and thyme.

Arrogant Frog Lily Pad Pinot Noir 2023 ($21.99)

This charming and playful Pinot Noir from Southern France delivers pure pleasure at an approachable price. With its bright garnet-red colour, it offers an elegant bouquet of red berries, strawberry, cherry and soft spices with a hint of vanilla. Medium-bodied with ripe tannins and a long-lasting finish, it’s a versatile and fun wine.

Pair it with: A mixed cheese platter for a relaxed drink with friends; mushroom pizzas for an at-home movie night; or with grilled salmon with a balsamic glaze for a relaxed dinner party.

Lake Chalice The Falcon Chardonnay 2022 ($23.99)

This dry-style Chardonnay from New Zealand’s Wairau Valley is an exquisite balance of citrus and melon flavours with subtle caramel notes. Aged for seven months on lees in a mix of tank and French oak cask, it offers a rounded texture with ripe peach, lemon zest and delicate pastry notes on the finish. Crafted by winemaker Chloe Gabrielsen, this wine showcases both elegance and complexity.

Pair it with: A charred broccolini and goat cheese tart and salad - perfect for a lunch gathering with girlfriends, a tasty seafood risotto on a cold winter’s night or with a succulent roast pork and your favourite seasonal vegetables when you have a crowd for dinner.

Rua Pinot Noir Central Otago 2023 ($31.99)

Rich, generous, and unmistakably Central Otago, the Rua Pinot Noir 2023 is a beautifully structured wine. Black cherry, raspberry, and plum notes are complemented by vanilla and dried herbs, while a subtle spiciness adds depth. Silky tannins ensure a smooth and vibrant drinking experience.

Pair it with: Grilled lamb chops with rosemary on the barbeque, a chicken and mushroom pie for a comforting weeknight dinner, or a hearty beef stroganoff for a family gathering.

Jules Taylor Marlborough Chardonnay 2023 ($28.99)

Marlborough is renowned for Sauvignon Blanc, but Jules Taylor proves that its Chardonnay is an unsung hero of the region. Steering clear of the overly buttery Chardonnays of the past, this wine is fresh, fruit-forward and beautifully structured. With just 10 percent new oak and a partial malolactic ferment, it offers a refined elegance that even non-Chardonnay drinkers will love.

Pair it with: Seared salmon with herb butter for a romantic dinner, pulled pork with apple slaw and wraps for a casual long lunch, or a delicious lemon tart for a special dessert and wine pairing.

Rockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2023 ($54.99)

A benchmark Pinot Noir from one of Central Otago’s most acclaimed producers, Rockburn’s 2023 vintage is a masterclass in elegance and balance. With minimal handling to preserve the fruit’s purity, this wine bursts with vibrant notes of red and black cherry, rich mocha and supple, silky tannins. The long finish makes it a wine to savour now or cellar for years to come. With accolades including a Gold Medal at the 2024 Aotearoa Regional Wine Competition and 95 points from top critics, it’s a standout choice for serious Pinot lovers.

Pair it with: A charcuterie board and blue cheeses for a wine and cheese night, a gourmet beetroot and feta tart for an elegant lunch, or slow-braised beef cheeks with a creamy polenta for a luxurious dinner.

This carefully selected range of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir offers something for every Easter table and beyond, whether you’re hosting a casual brunch, a formal feast or looking for the perfect gift for a wine lover. There’s nothing better than knowing you’ve discovered the right wine for the right occasion. With their depth, character and food-friendly nature, these wines will help you embrace the beauty of life. Cheers to great wine, great food and memorable celebrations!