Fresh from winning the Supreme Award at the 2025 Natural Health Products NZ Awards, Honuka owner Nicki Peek tells Viva how a childhood spent on an African wildlife reserve inspired an award-winning supplement.

What inspired you to start Honuka, and how did the idea come about?

I grew up on a wildlife sanctuary in Africa, helping rehabilitate orphaned wild animals. That upbringing gave me a deep respect for nature, wellness, and the idea that the best healing often comes from natural systems. When I moved to New Zealand, I reconnected with nature through beekeeping and was struck by the power and purity of mānuka honey. That’s when the idea struck: what if we could reimagine supplements - not as chalky pills or messy powders - but as nutrient-rich food moments that tasted good and actually worked? That became Honuka.

What’s your favourite memory from your childhood in Africa?

There are so many! One of my earliest memories is waiting for the rains to arrive so we could catch flying ants (termites) under the lights to feed our Aardwolf, Puddy – his favourite treat.

I also have so many incredible memories of my dad caring for orphaned or injured wildlife, especially Mr Badger, an orphaned Honey Badger we raised. Despite their reputation as the most fearless and ferocious animal, with the love and respect he had from his new family, we received his complete trust and devotion. On his journey back into the wild he kept us constantly fascinated by his intelligence, his versatility and his humour.

Honuka founder Nicki Peek grew up on a wildlife sanctuary in Africa,Africa, helping rehabilitate orphaned wild animals like Puddy the aardwolf.

How has your background shaped the way you built your brand?

Everything we do at Honuka reflects where I come from - nature first, with science as our guide. My African roots instilled conservation values, and my time in business taught me precision and discipline. I didn’t want to create “just another supplement”. I wanted something clean, effective, and disruptive. We use a patented liposomal delivery system developed by scientists from Oxford, Stanford, and Harvard, and suspend it in mānuka honey - not glycerol or alcohol like many others.

Nicki Peek (right) accepting the Supreme Award at the 2025 Natural Health Products NZ Awards. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Congratulations on winning the Supreme Award. What does it mean to you and your team to be recognised in this way?

It’s deeply meaningful. We’ve built Honuka with a small team and an unconventional model, working with independent New Zealand producers rather than building a big internal infrastructure. So to be recognised at the highest level - especially by an industry that’s seen its share of cookie-cutter brands - feels like validation that innovation, integrity, and a science-meets-nature approach still matters.

Managing a business can be pretty intense — how do you find balance between work and life?

Some days I don’t! I try to stay connected to the natural rhythms that inspired me in the first place. Being anywhere in nature has the most profound effect on my sense of balance, even if it’s walking barefoot in the garden, swimming with my dog, or taking time out in the bush. Ironically, it’s when I step away from the desk that I often get the best ideas.

How do you prioritise your own well-being while building a brand that’s all about health?

This is still something I am trying to work out. For me, well-being is about alignment - making sure what I create and what I live aren’t at odds. I eat whole foods, stay active, and prioritise sleep and stillness

What’s most important to you as a businesswoman representing Aotearoa? And how does it shape your approach to business?

Honouring both place and people. Aotearoa is rich in natural ingredients, scientific excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit. But I think our biggest strength is humility - we don’t shout, we show. I want Honuka to reflect that: grounded, globally relevant, but never disconnected from our roots.

Nicki Peek at work on her brand.

What advice would you give to other small Kiwi businesses or entrepreneurs trying to break into the market? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Don’t chase trends - solve real problems. And be unapologetically different. Most supplements aren’t absorbed properly and don’t taste good. We tackled both problems by working with the world’s best liposomal scientists and using mānuka honey as a delivery system. The result? Products people actually love taking. That’s what gets traction.

What does your ideal day off look like?

I’m not sure I even know what a full day off looks like any more. But I do have a couple of non-negotiables each week - two yoga sessions with the beautiful Niki Loe, and a daily walk with my dog, Missy. Whenever I can, I escape Auckland and head for the bush. There’s something about being alone in nature that resets and grounds me.

What’s next for Honuka?

Our US launch is locked in for October, and we’ve just completed a successful national rollout with Chemist Warehouse here in NZ. Next year, we’ll expand our product line into new categories - think gut health, sleep, mood, and longevity.

More health

All about wellbeing.

Why Nutrition & Mental Health Are Linked. The foundation of how we feel is influenced by what we eat.

The Nutritional Fallout From High-Intensity Exercise. The hidden stresses of intense exercise on nutrition and health.

8 Beauty & Wellness Experts Predict These Skincare, Makeup, Body Care & Hair Care Trends Will Be Huge In 2025. Ready to switch things up in 2025? Hit refresh with these expert-approved beauty trends.