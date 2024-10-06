An Ottolenghi dish that can be on the table in less than half an hour? Yes, really.

If you make the tomato anchovy oil a day ahead here, you can then delight in the fact that a midweek supper can be on the table within 20 minutes. The fuss-free cooking method — all hail the traybake! — plus the dialled-up flavours – all hail puttanesca! – makes a winning combination.

PUTTANESCA-STYLE SALMON BAKE RECIPE Serves 4

200g fine green beans, trimmed 6 spring onions, cut widthways into thirds (75g) 200g fine green beans, trimmed 6 spring onions, cut widthways into thirds (75g) 200g mixed cherry tomatoes, halved 200g mixed cherry tomatoes, halved 6 skin-on salmon fillets (about 720g) 6 skin-on salmon fillets (about 720g) Salt and black pepper Salt and black pepper Tomato anchovy oil Tomato anchovy oil 85ml olive oil 85ml olive oil 8 anchovies, finely chopped (25g) 8 anchovies, finely chopped (25g) 2½ tbsp tomato paste 2½ tbsp tomato paste 1 tsp chilli flakes 1 tsp chilli flakes 2 tsp coriander seeds, lightly bashed in a mortar 2 tsp coriander seeds, lightly bashed in a mortar 8 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced 2 preserved lemons, flesh and pips discarded, skin finely chopped (20g) 8 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced 2 preserved lemons, flesh and pips discarded, skin finely chopped (20g) 2 tsp maple syrup 2 tsp maple syrup

Salsa 60g pitted Kalamata olives, halved 60g capers, roughly chopped 60g pitted Kalamata olives, halved 60g capers, roughly chopped 1 preserved lemon, flesh and pips discarded, skin thinly sliced (10g) 1 preserved lemon, flesh and pips discarded, skin thinly sliced (10g) 10g basil leaves, roughly chopped 10g basil leaves, roughly chopped 10g parsley leaves, roughly chopped 10g parsley leaves, roughly chopped 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 tsp lemon juice 2 tsp lemon juice

Place the beans, spring onions and tomatoes on a large, parchment-lined baking tray. Drizzle over 3 tablespoons of the tomato anchovy oil, along with ¼ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper. Toss to combine and place in the oven for 12–13 minutes, until the beans and tomatoes are starting to soften and taking on a little colour. Meanwhile, arrange the salmon fillets on a plate and, using a spoon, drizzle the remaining tomato anchovy oil (as well as all the solids) evenly over the fillets. Once the beans and tomatoes have had their time in the oven, nestle the salmon fillets among them and bake for a further 8 minutes. Set aside for 5 minutes, out of the oven, to rest. While the salmon is baking, mix all the ingredients for the salsa in a small bowl and season with a good grind of pepper. Spoon half the salsa over the salmon and serve the fish warm (or at room temperature, which works just as well), with the rest of the salsa in a bowl on the side.

Comfort by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $70, published by Ebury Press.

