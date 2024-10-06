An Ottolenghi dish that can be on the table in less than half an hour? Yes, really.
If you make the tomato anchovy oil a day ahead here, you can then delight in the fact that a midweek supper can be on the table within 20 minutes. The fuss-free cooking method — all hail the traybake! — plus the dialled-up flavours – all hail puttanesca! – makes a winning combination.
- Place the beans, spring onions and tomatoes on a large, parchment-lined baking tray. Drizzle over 3 tablespoons of the tomato anchovy oil, along with ¼ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper. Toss to combine and place in the oven for 12–13 minutes, until the beans and tomatoes are starting to soften and taking on a little colour.
- Meanwhile, arrange the salmon fillets on a plate and, using a spoon, drizzle the remaining tomato anchovy oil (as well as all the solids) evenly over the fillets.
- Once the beans and tomatoes have had their time in the oven, nestle the salmon fillets among them and bake for a further 8 minutes. Set aside for 5 minutes, out of the oven, to rest.
- While the salmon is baking, mix all the ingredients for the salsa in a small bowl and season with a good grind of pepper. Spoon half the salsa over the salmon and serve the fish warm (or at room temperature, which works just as well), with the rest of the salsa in a bowl on the side.
Comfort by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $70, published by Ebury Press.
More from Yotam Ottolenghi
Delicious ideas from the revolutionary British chef.
A Brilliant, Moreish Bolognaise From Ottolenghi’s Latest Tome. A delightful, deep and delicious take on a classic.
Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad’s Coconut Broth Prawns With Fried Aromatics. Inspired by Southeast Asian flavours, this dish is all about building depth.
Turmeric Fried Eggs With Tamarind Dressing. With an eccentric wardrobe, these are as good to eat as they are to look at.
The Burger That Defined Yotam Ottolenghi. One of his most memorable meals was a burger from an American fast-food chain.
Side-Of-Greens With Crispy Garlic. It’s tasty enough on its own, but humble enough to not take away from the main event.
Fancy Dessert? What About Chocolate Ripple Fridge Cake. A no-bake dessert just in time for spring, this Antipodean favourite gets the Ottolenghi treatment, including biscuits made from scratch.