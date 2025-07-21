From wine bars to fusion restaurants, Auckland’s North Shore is brimming with excellent dining options. Johanna Thornton has your go-to guide for where to eat, drink and unwind across the bridge.

Auckland’s North Shore has quietly evolved into one of the city’s most exciting dining areas, with plenty to offer locals but also enticing enough to lure city-dwellers over the bridge. From buzzy rooftop venues overlooking the water to cosy neighbourhood bistros, Korean fusion spots and natural wine bars, the Shore offers something for every taste and occasion.

Given its size and geography (with its suburbs as varied as its restaurant scene), consider this guide a starting point – and yes, you’ll probably need a car.

Olle

Milford’s Olle is a modern Korean fusion restaurant housed in the former Stanley Ave Wine Bar. Its striking interior is reason enough to visit, with concrete surfaces softened by glowing lanterns and some impressive dark wood seating and tables. Owner Gabe Choi says Olle means “Would you like to come?” in Korean, reflecting his vision for a warm, welcoming restaurant that’s “open, inviting and full of heart”. Armed with a standout wine list and a menu full of clever, flavour-packed dishes, start with house-made crisps and kimchi mascarpone “dip” before a serving of the Korean-style crudo – snapper tossed with pear, gochujang and dashi granita. The scallop and crab raviolo served in a silky sweetcorn butter sauce is great too, and so are the prawn nuggets. The food is matched by excellent, understated service and a thoughtful drinks list with plenty by the glass.

3/1 Kitchener Rd, Milford, Auckland

Takapuna Surf Club serves elevated "clubroom" classics. Photo / Babiche Martens

Takapuna Surf Club

Takapuna Surf Club is the hit all-day eatery from the team behind Queens Rooftop. Taking cues from Australian surf clubs, it’s an open-armed community space where you can roll in post-swim or come dressed for a celebration. Elevated above Takapuna Beach and overlooking the Hauraki Gulf, the rooftop venue seats 400 across multiple zones. The slick fit-out pairs natural textures with breezy coastal details, and it’s also designed for fun with automated dart lanes, arcade games and a sprawling curved bar. Executive chef Maia Atvars heads up a top-tier kitchen crew serving elevated “clubroom” classics – think chicken parmy, prawns on ice and beer-battered fish and chips – alongside hand-stretched pizza from a custom Italian oven. Jugs of Asahi, natural wine and spicy peach margaritas flow from the bar, and there’s a soft-serve machine for dessert. With a kids’ menu, entertainment zone and DJs on weekends, Takapuna Surf Club is as versatile as it is fun.

111 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna

Duo Eatery in Birkenhead champions seasonal, modern New Zealand fare. Photo / Alex Burton

Duo (and Bon Pinard and Osteria Uno)

Duo Eatery is one of three excellent spots run by Jordan and Sarah MacDonald on Hinemoa St and together they’ve transformed this quiet Birkenhead strip into a dining destination. Duo is a standout, an intimate 28-seat space that shifts effortlessly from bustling daytime cafe to neighbourhood bistro by night. The menu champions seasonal, modern New Zealand fare with Mediterranean influences, and regulars rave about the inventive specials board, which changes frequently based on what’s fresh (but hopefully featuring crayfish). Expect dishes like market fish crudo or wagyu short rib with dashi glaze and babaghanoush, paired with clever cocktails and a sharp wine list. Warm, personal service rounds out the experience. Be sure to head to French-inspired wine bar Bon Pinard for a drink before or afterwards (recently reviewed by Jesse Mulligan here), or try pasta restaurant Osteria Uno just next door.

138 Hinemoa St, Birkenhead

Xi’An Food Bar

Albany’s Corinthian Drive is packed full of good restaurants but a top pick is Xi’An Food Bar, which has outposts across Auckland. Roll up to this low-key eatery for steaming bowls of hand-pulled cumin lamb noodles and an ice-cold can of chrysanthemum tea. Xian offers dumplings and fried noodles as well as regional specialties from the Chinese city of Xi’an like its signature Rou Jia Mo (a spicy, savoury meat-stuffed bun often referred to as a Chinese burger), or the broth-heavy Yang Rou Pao Mo, an aromatic lamb soup with torn pita. While the vibe is no-frills, the food is reliably good, perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a comforting solo lunch.

Unit 6/14 Corinthian Drive, Albany

The Green Dream dessert on the menu at Seoul 1946 Roastery in Takapuna. Photo / Babiche Martens

Seoul 1946 Roastery

Seoul 1946 Roastery might be one of the North Shore's most unique eateries – a Korean cafe-restaurant hybrid tucked between a pet food shop and thrift store on Barry's Point Rd. Part coffee roastery and part casual eatery, it offers counter service and low-slung seating around tiny tables or a central platform you're encouraged to perch on. The menu is hearty and fun: tuna rice balls you roll yourself with a glove, and whole fried chicken served with housemade slaw. The drinks are Insta-worthy, such as tall glasses of strawberry matcha with whipped cream, and the food is comforting, creative and affordable – ideal for a lunch, teen hangout or casual weeknight dinner. Save room for the outrageous "Green Dream" dessert: a mountain of froyo topped with mochi, red bean, brownies and even cornflakes.

27 Barry’s Point Rd, Takapuna

The shelves heave with bottles at Cave à Vin. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cave à Vin

There’s no wine list at Milford’s natural wine bar Cave à Vin. Instead the wines are scribbled on blackboard menus and displayed on shelves with knowledgeable staff on hand to steer your selection from their stellar cellar. Located in Milford’s shopping strip, Cave à Vin offers a transporting experience for wine and food lovers. Inside the dark, cosy space, with no more than 20 seats, bottles line the walls, the furniture is rustic and a charcuterie slicer takes pride of place, lending the feeling of a Parisian cave, or at least a hideaway where you can sip a great glass. The food is French-accented and flavour-forward, from creamy burrata with confit garlic and roasted peppers, to pan-fried ricotta gnocchi with spicy nduja, and a bavette steak with punchy green sauce. There’s a strong snack game too (terrine, cheese, oysters) if you’re just after a bite.

146 Kitchener Rd, Milford

Nanam’s beetroot buns with pork, pickles and peanuts. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Nanam

Nanam in Takapuna is a standout for modern Filipino cuisine, offering bold, vibrant flavours in a welcoming space. Known for its inventive takes on traditional dishes and Filipino-style “tapas”, Nanam’s menu features signature plates like taco pao, which are soft beetroot buns with pork, pickles and peanuts, and the 2025 Auckland Iconic Eat, the “Lechon”, a crispy pork belly roll with caramelised artichoke and apple sauce. With its unique decor and warm service, Nanam delivers a dining experience that’s fun and memorable.

178 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna

Palato

Just off the main drag in Browns Bay, Palato is a pasta restaurant helmed by hospo couple Alicia (front of house and desserts) and Warren (chef). At Palato they offer a menu of house-made pasta, slow-cooked sauces and non-traditional Italian-inspired recipes, like mafaldine with 14-hour lamb ragu, and bucatini with prawns and ‘nduja. Vegetarian options include campanelle with spiced butternut squash and guajillo chilli and there are three rotating desserts showcasing seasonal ingredients (ricotta cheesecake with passionfruit and a panna cotta last time we checked).

1A/4 Bute Rd, Browns Bay

Gao Restaurant in Albany has a vibrant, street-art-covered setting.

Gao

This big, bold and bright Albany fusion restaurant was first brought to our attention by previous Auckland Top 50 Restaurant judge Albert Cho, who deemed it one of the city’s best in 2022. Gao’s inventive menu draws inspiration from across Asia, with Korean, Thai, Chinese and Japanese influences, and the food is served in a vibrant, street-art-covered setting. Signature dishes include the Gao pad Thai, Sichuan cucumber and handmade wagyu beef dumplings. The menu is designed for sharing, making it ideal for groups or date nights.

198-200 Dairy Flat Highway, Albany

Ramen Takara

Ramen Takara in Browns Bay is much more than a local ramen restaurant, it’s the continuation of a family legacy that began in 1978 at the foot of Japan’s Mt Fuji. Executive chef Yuki Yamaguchi honours her father’s original restaurant, Hōchinrō, bringing that same passion and technique to the North Shore. Since opening in 2007, Ramen Takara has been known for its fresh, flavourful ramen and rice dishes, made with local ingredients and plenty of heart. Expect rich broths, handmade noodles, tap beers, cocktails and warm, welcoming service.

4 Anzac Rd, Browns Bay

The chickpea afritada with poached eggs at Moreno Cafe, Northcote.

Moreno Cafe

Moreno Cafe & Bakery in Northcote brings a much-needed twist to Auckland’s brunch scene. Founded by hospitality veterans from Burger Burger and Ozone, Moreno blends Filipino culinary heritage with Kiwi cafe culture. The menu is playful and inventive – think basmati sinangag (garlic fried rice) topped with corned beef, or chickpea afritada with poached eggs. For something sweet, try the senorita toast with lemon-thyme syrup and Italian meringue or the ube lamingtons, a favourite from the cabinet. The space is warm and welcoming, with polished wood floors, rimu-topped tables, and a sunny courtyard perfect for relaxed weekend brunches, or lunch over a wine or beer (it’s licensed). Open daily until 3pm.

29D Woodside Ave, Northcote

Vic Road Wine Bar & Cellar

Vic Road Wine Bar & Cellar has transformed the old Thompson’s Shoes store on Victoria Rd – a spot locals visited for more than 80 years – into a warm, welcoming bar and bottle shop. It’s from the team behind Vic Road Kitchen (which is located a few doors up the street and is also worth a visit), known for their thoughtful food and relaxed hospitality. Inside, original features such as stained glass and exposed brick add character, while salvaged shoe shelving now showcases a sharp selection of wine. There’s also a courtyard out the back for sips in the sun. More than 200 bottles from New Zealand and abroad are available to browse or take away, alongside a short, ever-changing list by the glass. The food is unfussy and made for grazing with small plates like house terrine, whipped dips, grilled seafood, and local cheese served with charm and know-how. For those after a full meal, head up to Vic Road Kitchen.

53-55 Victoria Rd, Devonport

Sea views from the outdoor tables at Dulcie cafe in Devonport. Photo / Alex McVinnie

Dulcie

Dulcie brings laidback charm to a heritage building on King Edward Parade in Devonport, offering stellar sea views, seasonal fare and a little Melbourne polish – no surprise, given it’s run by Scott Kennedy and his partner Tamsyn Capper, who are back from a stint across the Tasman. The brunch and lunch menu is generous and thoughtful, with standout dishes like curried scrambled eggs with saagwala spinach, sourdough and fried curry leaves, or pancakes with preserved stone fruit, Italian meringue and pistachio. For lunch, try the braised beef brisket with pumpkin puree and pickled red onion, or a richly comforting seafood chowder. The fit-out is all high ceilings, polished timber and rimu-topped tables – warm, bright and welcoming. Coffee comes from Atomic, and the drinks list champions local wine and beer. Open daily until 3pm.

33 King Edward Parade, Devonport

Burger Burger Torbay features neon signage, vintage posters and colourful booths.

Burger Burger Torbay

Burger Burger’s coastal outpost in the Waiake Beach Reserve brings sea views and seriously good burgers to Torbay. The 100sq m space seats up to 120 diners and carries the brand’s signature neon signage, vintage posters, colourful booths and bold murals by artist Hayley Brown. Founder Mimi Gilmour Buckley launched Burger Burger with a focus on quality, locally sourced ingredients and casual dining done well, a fresh concept when it first opened nearly a decade ago. Today, the Torbay menu includes all the favourites: beef, chicken, fish and vege burgers, hand-cut fries, and a solid drinks line-up featuring craft beer, cocktails and Champagne. Next door is Tuckshop by Burger Burger, a neighbourhood takeaway spot serving Supreme coffee, Wild Wheat pastries, Bowl & Arrow smoothies, Two Islands sodas, and Fix & Fogg toasts – perfect for a beachside grab-and-go breakfast or snack.