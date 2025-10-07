Connie Clarkson opens up her home kitchen to Viva.

After 30 years working in hospitality, Connie Clarkson is well-versed in the pieces that make up a functional, working kitchen.

Connie, recognised as one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most influential women in food and drink earlier this year, has spent the past seven years stewarding up-and-comers of the hospitality scene.

For the Auckland Council initiative The Kitchen Project, Connie welcomes entrepreneurs into a 20-week programme that offers insights into regulations, food safety and business organisation, as well as access to commercial kitchens for lower costs.

The concept was inspired by La Cocina, a kitchen incubator based in San Francisco, and aims to address inequities in business ownership and champion diversity of Auckland’s culinary scene.

The programme boasts graduates including Perzen Patel of Indian products business Dolly Mumma, Julie Vu of Phở Yen on Dominion Rd and Maya Handley, who opened her Grey Lynn bakery Florets in December 2021 after the success of her by-delivery sourdough business Kōpiko.

A recent re-model of her own kitchen encouraged Connie to consider the little luxuries: enough space and easy access. The hospitality expert shares with Viva the pieces that are essential to any kitchen, from appliances to pantry staples to cookbooks.

Imagine you have to start your kitchen from scratch. What are the first tools or appliances you would buy?

I actually did design my kitchen two years ago and loved every minute of it. I had spent so many years in kitchens built by someone else and realised I had been carrying a list in my head about what I loved and what I didn’t all this time.

I had become very good at tidying up as I prepped and cooked to keep a small bench under control. I now have a fabulous wide and generous bench, and cooking is a completely different experience altogether. I am still tidy – just relaxed and calm these days as well.

I am short and kitchens in Aotearoa are built for tall people, it seems. My step ladder was my friend. I now have spacious pull-out cabinets under my bench. My step ladder and I don’t spend as much time together any more.

Given there was already a cooktop and oven here, my top appliances would be a rice cooker, kettle, Kitchen Aid, food processor, mini chopper, and blender.

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

What is the kitchen utensil that you would never buy and has no place in your kitchen?

I love gadgets and would give almost any gadget a go. I’d probably not spend hard-earned cash on one of those curly spiral slicer things that keep appearing on my Instagram feed.

What food staples are always in your cupboard and why?

In no particular order, Losada Pitted Gordal Olives; large free range eggs – they make a meal any time of the day; Jasmine rice; Maldon salt – I haven’t found another salt I like better.

What sauces or condiments do you always have on hand?

Homemade chicken rice chilli sauce, for family favourite Hainanese chicken rice. Best Foods Mayo for poached chicken filling for chicken finger sandwiches. Dark and light soy sauce. Cut chilli and soy sauce – because I put it on almost everything. Dirty International olive brine – I like my martinis filthy: vodka with five big plump juicy delicious olives.

What are the spices you exhaust quickest?

Chilli (all sorts), black peppercorns, galangal, star anise, fresh turmeric and fresh garlic – if you consider it a spice and not a vegetable.

Connie holds her mother's cookbook close. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

What are your three favourite cookbooks?

My mum’s cookbook – she wrote down just about all her hero recipes over the years.

Violet Oon’s Peranakan Cooking. I am not sure of the publication date, but I brought it with me when I arrived in Dunedin in 1976.

Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry Cookbook. It was the first cookbook I successfully made a very, very complicated recipe from and got hooked on complicated.

What tools and items do you use to make your favourite morning beverage?

Nespresso – I would have a proper coffee machine if I had the space.

There’s also my wee Raffles tea pot and echo wood grain tea strainer from Japan Mart.

Connie with her Raffles tea set. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

What is the snack you’re always reaching for?

Watermelon, mango or Valrhona dark chocolate pearls.

Any labelling and storage tips?

I love a tidy fridge and have a stash of storage containers just the right size to stack neatly. I also love labelling machines and sharpies.

What is an appliance, food item or tool you would never skimp on, in terms of cost?

Crab. Growing up in Singapore, I love fresh crab. We don’t get good fresh crab easily in New Zealand and I take every opportunity to have it when I travel and never look at the tab.

What is your favourite place to cook beyond your kitchen?

Peter Gordon’s Homeland Cooking School [that closed in July last year]. We had seven benches and the teacher’s bench. Each bench had its own set of pots, appliances, utensils, knives, boards, oven, and cook top.

When we were working the cooking classes, there was a cacophony of happy voices, smells and delicious food. Everyone was busy, we had a unified goal – to make great kai together. I miss it terribly.

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Is there a piece of your kitchen that you hold close because of nostalgia?

I love my great grandmother’s mortar and pestle which I brought home with me after my Mum passed. Well used by four generations.

