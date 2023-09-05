This week we’re clearing our calendars for a spate of new restaurant openings and food events, drinking growlers of beer after a long day on the slopes, and feeling relieved Cadbury has come to its senses with its revamped Cadbury Roses selection.

Mr Morris launches in-house dining

We love the sound of this: Previous Viva Top 50 Auckland Restaurants Supreme Winner Mr Morris has introduced an in-home dining service, which brings the restaurant’s award-winning food (and its chef) direct to your table with a three-course menu cooked right in your kitchen, plus some of the restaurant’s famed snacks (we hope it’s the crispy chicken skin with parfait or the potato bread with butter). The Britomart restaurant is renowned for its excellent food and service, something Viva dining out editor Jesse Mulligan describes as close to flawless, it’s “that good and that flavoursome”. The three-course menu is ever-changing — as it is in the restaurant — and is comprised of premium local ingredients with dishes reminiscent of the Mr Morris menu. On the tools and cooking your meal is either chef/owner Michael Meredith or head chef Zane Neutroski, it just depends on the kitchen schedule that day, says the team. Mr Morris’ in-home dining will set you back $350 per person and $75pp if you’d like to add matching wine. The team at Mr Morris says this would be the ideal treat for a special occasion, or if you want someone else to curate the perfect dinner party for you (for up to 20 people and a minimum of four). What a dream! To inquire, visit Mrmorris/nz/in-home-dining

The Heke. Photo / @Thehekewaiheke

The Waiheke Walking Festival has plenty for food lovers

The Waiheke Walking Festival returns this year from October 26 to November 5 and there’s plenty for food and wine lovers to enjoy. The 2023 programme showcases a variety of walks focusing on mindfulness, photography, conservation, and fitness and there are also walks offering opportunities to sample Waiheke’s premiere food and wines. Grape to Grace is a 4.5km walk through beautiful private vineyards, including Obsidian Winery, that ends up at Postage Stamp Wines for wine tasting and snacks. The Beer and Whiskey Adventure Walk does what it says on the tin, starting at The Heke and meandering through wetlands and native bush to loop back to the starting point for beer, whisky tastings and grazing platters. Waiheke on A Plate on Saturday, October 28 is a 4.5-hour 2km loop that takes in community gardens, Oneroa village and Kai Cafe for lunch. The Waiheke Walking Festival is not only an opportunity to take in the stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife of Waiheke but also a good way to meet fellow walkers. Find all the details on the Waiheke Walking Festival here.

Maison Balzac’s new La Danse collection.

Shop the chic new range from Maison Balzac

Australian homeware brand Maison Balzac has a new range of glassware inspired by the ephemeral world of dance. ’La Danse’ is a celebration of movement and creativity, with founder Elise Pioch Balzac declaring ”objects for the home should be so, so much more than just functional. They should be expressive, playful and joyful”. Standouts from the new range are the Bordeaux Wine Decanter, approx $240, adorned with a joyful bunch of glass grapes (because why not!) and the ‘Grand Soleil Coupes’, approx $180 for two, which look like little summer beach umbrellas. Available in New Zealand from Superette and Maman. For more stockists, visit Maisonbalzac.com.

A design render of the new Tala restaurant in Parnell. Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

New Opening: Tala in Parnell

Taking shape in the ex-Pasture site in Parnell is Tala, a contemporary Samoan restaurant from chef Henry Onesemo and his wife Debby. The pair have bold plans for the restaurant, which is due to open in late October, enlisting the help of design studio Seear-Budd Ross to undertake an impressive reimagining of the space into a moody, cave-like dining room, which Debby promises will be an escape from real life, where the Tala team will transport you with their tasting menus inspired by the food of Henry’s childhood in Samoa, cooked over an open fire and delivered with panache to your table. Read Viva’s exclusive story about this bold new opening here. 235 Parnell Rd, Parnell.

Josh Emett and wife Helen are opening Gilt Brasserie. Photo / Supplied

New opening: Gilt Brasserie

A new restaurant is in the works from Josh and Helen Emett in Auckland’s O’Connell St this October. The owners of Onslow and The Oyster Inn say Gilt Brasserie will offer a “relaxed continental European dining experience” inspired by their favourite restaurants in Europe and New York. If the word “gilt” makes you think of gold then you’re not far off the vibe of Gilt Brasserie, which Josh and Helen say is a play on “gilt edge sophistication” and guilty pleasures like long lunches and decadent overindulging. The pair have rounded up a strong design team for the project — local designer Rufus Knight and Australia-based Studio Round — who are hard at work transforming the Chancery Chambers space (in the Auckland District Law Society building, which means lawyers ahoy) ahead of the restaurant’s opening later next month. Follow @Giltbrasserie for updates. Cnr of Chancery St and O’Connell St, central city.

Sherwood Apres Sessions. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy burgers, beers and beats at Sherwood’s Apres Sessions

If you’re heading south for the tail end of the ski season, be sure to stop in at Queenstown’s Sherwood for its Apres Sessions every Saturday afternoon in September, which combine music with food, drinks and gloriously longer spring days. There’s nothing better than hot food and a cold drink after a tough day skiing, and this exciting new offering is ideal for unwinding after a long day on the slopes, with live DJ sessions (Jamie and Nathan Haines kicked off the first session) and a dedicated outdoor menu designed by renowned Sherwood chef Chris Scott. On offer are Canyon Brewing beer growlers, mulled wine, artisanal flatbreads and burgers — this is Sherwood like you haven’t seen it before. For those who like their apres treats warming and sweet, there’s a hot chocolate station with toasted marshmallows. ‘Sherwood presents Apres Session’ is on every Saturday in September from 4pm until late. Visit Sherwoodqueenstown.nz. 554 Frankton Rd, Queenstown.

The Beauty Chef's new Sleep Support probiotic.

The Beauty Chef has launched five new probiotics Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Beauty begins in the belly” has long been The Beauty Chef’s tagline, says Viva beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti, and the modus operandi that informs the wellness brand’s selection of powders and potions said to boost skin radiance and promote optimum health from the inside out. Now, The Beauty Chef has unveiled five new herbal probiotics as part of its Supergenes range, each one designed to support a specific area of need — whether that be Stress & Mood Support, Healthy Hair & Nails, Premenstrual Support, Sleep Support or Menopausal Balance. All five formulas harness the restorative powers of The Beauty Chef’s exclusive GUT5Y probiotic strain said to help improve their efficacy and absorption. The Beauty Chef Supergenes range is priced from $65 and is available from independent retailers and online at Thebeautychef.co.nz

Cadbury Roses has announced the return of some iconic flavours.

Cadbury Roses has reintroduced some old favourites, finally

This story certainly piqued our interest. Remember when Cadbury Roses had a rebrand and dropped some of its iconic soft-centre flavours, like Peppermint Creme and Strawberry Creme? Us too. Now Cadbury has just announced the welcome return of these iconic flavours along with Orange Creme (we’d take or leave that one) and a new soft-centre flavour, Passionfruit Delight. The new and improved Cadbury Roses selection is available on shelves this month. Cadbury’s Nicola Robertson says: “We’ve been listening to loyal Cadbury Roses fans, and the addition of soft-centre chocolates in some familiar flavours along with the refreshed packaging is our way of saying thank you for their unwavering support.” $17 per 420g, from supermarkets, dairies and convenience stores.

An Everybody Eats dessert. Photo / Alex McVinnie

A new east Auckland location for Everybody Eats

Everybody Eats has opened a new restaurant in Glen Innes following its other permanent locations in Onehunga and Wellington. Everybody Eats is a community-minded restaurant with the aim of reducing food waste, food poverty, and social isolation. It offers diners a three-course meal, created by skilled chefs, with a pay-as-you-feel model. Its new space, Tātou, is a unique shared space owned by Tāmaki Regeneration that also houses Soulfood & Friends and Line Road Cafe.

General manager Amy Tew says, “At Everybody Eats, we believe that everyone deserves to spend an evening with others, eating delicious chef-prepared food served by friendly faces. We also know that the cost of this can be prohibitive for many people. However, our unique charitable model brings this wonderful experience of sharing quality kai together into everyone’s reach. By transforming perfectly good surplus food into restaurant quality meals, Everybody Eats is able to offer a different three-course set menu every night, served with aroha at a cost that you, the diner, can decide.” Everybody Eats at Tātou is open Sunday-Thursday, 6pm-8pm. 133 Line Rd, Glen Innes.

Dr Libby Weaver. Photo / Supplied

Dr Libby Weaver is coming to town

In her first national tour in over four years, Dr Libby Weaver will be speaking in Auckland next Wednesday and again in October. Her brand-new live event, Bouncing Back, will see the contributing Viva columnist share expert advice, strategies and solutions to feel better when you don’t know how. The seminar will look at understanding how to combat digestive, hormonal and thyroid challenges; it will explore why your immune system may be struggling; and how to pull yourself out of an anxiety spiral by building mental resilience. You’ll come away with techniques to aid in better decision-making — and so much more.

“Life’s challenges can leave us feeling worn down and unwell, impacting both our physical health and emotional wellbeing,” says Dr Libby. “Whether you are struggling with sub-par health — maybe a dip in physical and mental sharpness, a heaviness, lethargy or general sense of feeling a bit ‘meh’. Bouncing Back will share ways to unravel your weariness and shed new light on niggly health issues, to help you bounce back to living life with a renewed sense of energy and vitality.”

Bouncing Back, Sept 13 and Oct 25, 7-9pm, at Ellerslie Events Centre. Tickets available from Drlibby.com and go to Viva.co.nz to read her latest column and to go in the draw to win one of five double passes to one of her shows.

Pici in St Kevins Arcade now has a wine shop next door. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

This week the Viva team has been eating and drinking...

Plates of fresh pasta from Pici

“I stopped in at Pici on Sunday for a trio of pasta and a few glasses of chilled red and was happy to be able to get a spot at the bar despite not having a booking. Is it just me or is it harder to find a table on a whim these days? The cacio e pepe is still great, as is the beef ragu pappardelle, and we also ordered the anchovy and lemon fettuccine special instead of a dessert but will need to return for some cheesecake. Next door to Pici is the team’s new wine bar and shop Tappo, which has just opened. You can drop in for a takeaway bottle of wine, or a snack and a drink.” — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Hot chocolate from Takapuna Beach Cafe

“Over the weekend I went to Takapuna Beach Cafe, the waterfront magnet for locales and gelato-lovers, dogs and their owners. It’s still a buzzy establishment with a specific kind of Shore hum. I had the smoked fish (indiscriminate variety, but great) atop smashed potatoes and a lush, creamy chilli sauce, finished with a poached egg, and a deconstructed hot chocolate that you pour yourself like a Wonka chemist, the milk hot and frothy in a beacon-like glass.” — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Hot-smoked salmon from Homeland

“Looking for a moment of quiet on the final day of Fashion Week, I strolled down, friend in tow, to Homeland, the secluded harbourside cafe on Westhaven Drive. I’ve enjoyed bringing friends and family along to the restaurant (and cooking school) as they’re often surprised to stumble upon the sunny dining room with Harbour Bridge views past the row of industrial-looking fishing shops. We chose a table outside and tucked into spring-welcoming lunches — I had the hot-smoked О̄ra King Salmon on housemade focaccia and a few bites of my pal’s hummus-topped cauliflower steak. We also split a pot of peppermint tea (refreshing and warm!).” — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Hand-pulled noodles from Xi’an