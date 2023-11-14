This week there’s a new fried chicken spot to visit, some hard lemonade to sample, and some sweet new mugs to add to cart.

DineAid launches its Christmas campaign to raise money for the City Mission

Top New Zealand restaurants have signed on to raise money for DineAid’s Christmas campaign for the City Mission and diners can get involved by making a booking by the end of the year. Until December 31, add $2 to your bill at participating restaurants, or buy a special DineAid dish on the menu, with all proceeds going to charity. All of the money raised by DineAid goes to City Mission food banks in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. This year 53 venues have signed on, including 2022′s top 10 fundraisers Lilian, Cassia, Gemmayze Street, Poni, The Oyster Inn; and in Wellington: Kisa, Logan Brown, Ombra; and the South Island: Cucina and Riverstone Kitchen. For a full list of this year’s participating venues, visit Dineaid.org.nz. Another great excuse to dine out.

A chicken burger from Brew’d Hawt. Photo / @Brewdhawt

New opening: Brew’d Hawt fried chicken on Victoria Street West

We’ve been paying close attention to the eatery taking shape on the corner of Victoria Street West and Vicki Lane and can now confirm it’s the second location for Manukau’s fried chicken favourite, Brew’d Hawt, which opened this week. The menu is a smorgasbord of chicken, including fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers, as well as small bites like jalapeno cheese rolls, crinkle-cut fries and lettuce wedges. Because a wedge of lettuce always makes you feel like you’ve made a good life choice. There’s also Estrella Dam on tap, and a range of sodas and shakes. 152 Victoria Street West, Auckland CBD.

Visit a Veuve pop-up at Smith & Caughey's.

Veuve Clicquot pops up at Smith & Caughey’s for personalised gifting

Putting the pop in pop-up, Smith & Caughey’s Queen Street store is welcoming Veuve Clicquot once again, with the Champagne house setting up an in-store bar for a short (but sweet) time. Showcasing a seasonal release, the limited-edition ‘Follow Your Sun’ collection features globe-trotting arrow-shaped packing that celebrates the luxury of travel, and the space will give shoppers a chance to purchase the distinctive collectors-edition boxes — which can be personalised with the destination of your choice — housing Yellow Label Brut, Arrow Rosé or Rosé Brut Cuvée. Serendipitously, the launch also aligns with Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary (something to celebrate) so enjoy a flute while you’re at it. The pop-up will be open for the month of November, or until sold out. 253/261 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland.

Acme x Karen Walker mugs.

Acme Cupco collabs with Karen Walker for a sweet new range of coffee mugs

Wellington-based Acme Cupco has just unveiled its latest cup collaboration with designer Karen Walker, and it’s a goodie. A joy to drink from, these limited-edition Bobby mugs are available in delectable colours inspired by Karen Walker’s latest collection release. “Drawing inspiration from our summer collections’ nostalgic palette, this year’s collaboration features contrasting hues that evoke delightful pairings,” says Karen. “From the sweet allure of ‘Lamington with Chocolate’ to the harmonious ‘Nougat with Lamington’, each colour duo embodies that unique KW charm.” The range is available online today, with the mugs priced at $31.50 each, just in time for Christmas gifting, from Acemecups.nz, Karenwalker.com and selected Karen Walker stores.

Papa Salt gin, from Margot Robbie and four friends.

Margot Robbie (and friends) launch Papa Salt gin in New Zealand

Launching this week in New Zealand, Papa Salt Coastal Gin is the creation of actor Margot Robbie and her four friends after a boozy brainstorm led them to design their own gin. Viva writer Rebecca Barry Hill caught up with the Australian friends to quiz them on their new creation, which will join 174 boutique New Zealand gins on liquor store shelves (New Zealanders love their gin), as well as well-known international brands. Will Papa Salt stand out? The group worked their way through 300 distilled botanicals, creating 59 gin variations before landing on their final recipe, which is made at Lord Byron Distillery in Australia’s Byron Bay. Read the full story here, and find it on NZ shelves now, for $85.

Devonport Chocolates advent calendar.

Shop for the best advent calendars for food and drink lovers

Viva’s Madeleine Crutchley has rounded up some of the best food and drink-filled Christmas calendars for the foodies in your life. There’s a big range to choose from this year, with plenty of chocolate, to New Zealand-made cooking ingredients, wine, beer, spirits and tea. Beer Jerk has a beer-filled calendar ideal for someone who thinks they’ve tried every craft beer available, and Tony’s Chocolonely has a calendar filled with mini versions of its sweet festive treats. Shop them all here.

Sawmill’s new Awkward range.

New product alert: Sawmill's Awkward range of ginger beer and hard lemonade

A longtime favourite in the beer category, Sawmill has released its new Awkward Refreshments, which are beers “with a totally new approach” — Awkward Ginger Beer and Awkward Quite Hard Lemonade. These beers use a malt base, are naturally fermented and are free of refined sugars. Awkward Ginger Beer is brewed like a traditional ginger beer with a malty beer base, warm spices like ginger and cinnamon and a refreshing kick from the lemon. Awkward Quite Hard Lemonade is brewed with Hawke’s Bay lemons, is naturally fermented and highlights real lemon flavour. $24 for a four-pack.

Hamilton’s Made complex. Photo / Ash Muir

New shopping and dining precinct Made opens in Hamilton

Hamilton’s newest precinct is a place to shop, eat, R&R, and even karaoke and golf. From Burger Burger to Crack Chicken, Little Lato to Grey Roasting Co, Made is set to become a one-stop shop for artisan vendors. Situated in Hamilton East — a riverside suburb home to great cafes, the birthplace of Duck Island ice cream, and the jaw-droppingly beautiful Hamilton Gardens — Made has taken over a building constructed in 1907, and given it the ultimate glow-up. Edwards White Architects did the exterior, while Designwell (also behind Kohi Beach eatery and store’s makeover) owned the interior fit-out. Viva writer India Hendrikse took a full tour of the stunning new development, which you can read all about here.

A hint of carbonation and vitamin C can be found in Pause for Tea.

New product alert: Pause for Tea sugarfree sparkling tea

From a little corner on beautiful Waiheke Island, Pause for Tea has crafted and perfected the concept of a sugar-free sparkling tea. Each member of creator Timmy Smith’s whanau is involved in the production, from hand-blending, to small-batch brewing, packing and distribution. A gentle kihi (kiss) of carbonation and vitamin C is added to the brewed tea, to create a product that is crafted from and for whenua. Delivered to your door, and available in four refreshing flavours — Hibiscus & Ginger, Chamomile & Lavendar, Sencha Green, Spearmint & Oolong — they are the perfect summer drink for an alcohol-free night, or a healthy mixer in your ‘GnT’ or favourite cocktail. Priced at four for $19.50 or $4.99 a can.

A swirling ice cream from The Strawberry Farm.

What The Viva Team Has Been Eating And Drinking This Week...

Real strawberry ice cream from The Strawberry Farm

Recently reopening its delicious real strawberry ice cream service is The Strawberry Farm. A summer tradition I’ve been going to for a few years — if not for its perfectly swirled ice cream on a waffle cone using strawberries harvested onsite — then at least for its array of bountiful green vegetables on sale, from $2 supersized cucumbers and courgettes to its generous medley of lettuce, spinach and spring onions, all for a much cheaper price than what you’ll find at the supermarket (and much bigger). 127 Kirkbride Road, Māngere — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Housemade lemonade from The Lebanese Grocer