From pho to focaccia, Uptown’s eateries, bars, cafes, and food stores show the city at its tastiest.

Taking in parts of Newton, Grafton, and Eden Terrace, the Uptown precinct is a pleasing mix of old and new. Nestling into the top of the city and the foot of Maungawhau (Mt Eden), its many different pockets cosset hidden gems aplenty, and it’s a great area for exploring with an appetite in tow. I have a particular connection to the area as I write the food pages for the twice-yearly Uptown magazine – here’s my collection of the best places to eat and drink from several years spent digging.

Where to find the best coffee in Uptown Auckland

Parable House

This recent opening comes with a fine pedigree: owners Danny Lee and Dianne Cho previously ran Rumours Coffee in the CBD. It specialises in contracted roasted single origin coffee in espresso or pour-over options and lineup of light meals. 45 New North Rd, Eden Terrace

Holiday serves up perfect brews in a minimalist but cosy space in Mt Eden. Photo / @blinkboys

Holiday

This is the roaster Parable House calls upon, and it too serves up perfect brews from thoughtfully sourced beans in minimalist but cosy surrounds. Unit 4/66 Mt Eden Rd, Mt Eden

Altezano Brothers

A legend on the bean scene, Altezano’s Edwin St roastery serves fresh brews Monday to Friday. 6 Edwin St, Mt Eden Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Uptown Auckland’s best cafes

Fumi and Yas Hisai from Coffee Pen. Photo / @blinkboys

Coffee Pen

Cute urban outlook, Earl Grey cheesecake and the occasional ‘pocket market’. 6 Basque Rd, Eden Terrace

Twenty Three

Peaceful covered courtyard and loaded cabinet. 23 Mount Eden Rd, Grafton

Delissimo

Epic scone and scroll selection and vibrant Macedonian lunch plates. 48 New North Rd, Eden Terrace

Fluff

Cafe and Vietnamese classics washed down with zingy kumquat iced tea. Unit 7G/38 Khyber Pass Rd, Grafton Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Bloc Cafe

Creative cookies and interior inspo from top design stores at Bloc Collective. 20 Normanby Rd, Mt Eden

Goodness Gracious

Bagels, brews and banter with friendly staff and fellow customers. 2A New North Rd, Eden Terrace

Carmel

Life-changing fluffy pita stuffed with generous fillings (my vote is for the falafel) and decadent babkas. 67b France St South, Eden Terrace

The best places in Uptown Auckland for grab and go food

HanBite. Photo / @blinkboys

HanBite

Build your dream takeaway set, with Korean classics like bulgogi and spicy pork, wholegrain rice, and banchan (sides) like kimchi. 61 Mt Eden Rd, Grafton

Rosalia’s

Find the most beautiful focaccia at Rosalia’s, baked like pizza and piled with fresh toppings. 65 Mt Eden Rd, Grafton

Mibo

Be spoilt for choice with superbly stuffed focaccia sandwiches and glorious baked goods. Innovative seasonal flavours keep things exciting – like the recent hojicha danish with hojicha paste, mochi, hojicha custard, hojicha whipped cream and white chocolate. G11/30 Enfield St, Mt Eden

Okome

Onigiri (stuffed rice triangles) make a perfect no-cutlery-needed lunch. Play it safe with karaage chicken or tuna mayo, or try a classic taste of Japan with kinpira (marinated sauteed burdock root) or mentaiko (spicy cod roe). 30 Enfield St, Mt Eden

Ziggle

Head here to find some of the most consistently great fried chicken in the city. 15 Mt Eden Rd, Grafton

Small Mercies. Photo / @blinkboys

Small Mercies

This spot has put kkwaebagi (Korean donut twists) and korokke (Japanese croquettes) on the map with takes that are classic or adventurous; the treats are fried throughout the day for ultimate freshness. 7 Mt Eden Rd, Grafton

Wok N Noodle

Forget Asian takeaways that promise it all but deliver just carbs and a few pickings of meat and veg – the dishes leaping out of the wok here are packed with fresh veggies and protein, and come in paper boxes so you can live your US sitcom dreams. Thai takeout from Ruang Thong Thai Canteen is similarly generous, with recipes tracing back to Mercury Plaza (RIP) days. 61 Normanby Rd, Mt Eden

Casual dine-in restaurants in Uptown Auckland

Puen. Photo / @thehospoguynz

Puen

Explore the best of Thai and Lao cuisines at Puen (and check socials for live music nights – there’s quite the stage setup!). 3 Mt Eden Rd, Grafton

Needo

The area’s newest opening, this is the place to go for generous portions of fresh pasta with various toppings, pizzas, and the largest serving of tiramisu you could hope for. 45 Mt Eden Rd, Eden Terrace

Sen

In digs of handsome old stone and wooden beams, Sen serves aromatic Vietnamese fare including a very good beef pho. 26 Normanby Rd, Mt Eden

Chef Ricardo Al-Rikabi from R-Toscanis. Photo / @blinkboys

R-Toscanis

Flavours from the Mediterranean and Middle East come together at R-Toscanis – don’t miss the generously topped pizzas and slow-booked lamb shoulder cooked in the woodfired oven. 30 Enfield St, Mt Eden

Ramen Do

The city’s best Hokkaido ramen (my friend from that northern Japanese prefecture agrees) is found at humble-looking Ramen Do, where the husband and wife team work tirelessly to keep scratch broth ready to ladle over scratch noodles – in summer, give refreshing hiyashi chuka (cold ramen salad) a whirl. 167 Symonds St, Eden Terrace

Fine dining in Uptown Auckland

The French Café. Photo / @thehospoguynz

The French Cafe

Uptown boasts a lion’s share of the city’s finest dining establishments within a minute or two walk of one another. The French Cafe has been a bastion on the scene for decades; choose from Sid Sahrawat’s a la carte or tasting menus (Tuesday test kitchen is a great way to taste the culinary horizon) or make Sunday special with the $75 prix-fixé menu. 210 Symonds St, Eden Terrace

Lillius

This is one of the loveliest dining rooms in all the city and the fare by Fraser McCarthy is equally pleasing to the eye and palate. 19 Khyber Pass Rd, Grafton

Kazuya. Photo / Supplied

Kazuya

Chef and owner Kazuya Yamauchi’s exacting approach is built on his ethos that each ingredient has an optimum cooking technique and serving temperature – his signature ‘Textures’ plate is a great way to experience it. 193 Symonds St, Eden Terrace

Where to meet for a drink in Uptown Auckland

Normanby Fine Wines & Spirits. Photo / Lucko Prawito

Normanby Fine Wines and Spirits

You’ll find it all here - sake, spirits and craft beer and a plethora of wine to suit all price points, which you can buy the bottle or enjoy in the relaxing surrounds decked out in handsome pieces of furniture from neighbouring Webb’s Estate, with plates of charcuterie, cheese and bread to nibble away at. Special mention to the choice picks of grower’s Champagne. 31a Normanby Rd, Mt Eden

Schapiro’s

Big screens broadcast live sports, including basketball and American football, as well as other codes, alongside very good burgers, loaded fries and wings. 224 Symonds St, Eden Terrace

Galbraith’s beer garden. Photo / Supplied

Galbraith’s

You’ll find the best beer garden at this pub, which offers hearty food and ales brewed onsite to enjoy in it. 2 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace

Small Gods Taproom. Photo / @blinkboys

Small Gods Taproom

A must for anyone wanting to expand their repertoire, Small Gods Taproom is home to an ever-changing lineup of interesting beers on tap and chillers, it also hosts an eclectic lineup of gigs and events like a Monday run club and a pub quiz written fresh each week by the proprietor. 2/2 Shaddock St, Eden Terrace

Horse & Trap

The sun-soaked deck makes this the best spot for a proper pint in the sunshine. Enjoy a legit-sized pint and the food’s great, too; make it a Friday and there’s live music to boot. 3 Enfield St, Mt Eden

Corner Store

Come here for a pre-dinner cocktail – the brick-walled heritage charm, coupled with a cosy fairy-lit courtyard, makes it a great date night warm up spot. 25 Mt Eden Rd, Eden Terrace

Where to shop for ingredients in Uptown Auckland

Sabato is the place to go when you need ingredients and goods that will impress guests. Photo / @thehospoguynz

Sabato

This gourmet goods store has been supplying (and introducing) Auckland to the very best artisan ingredients from Italy, Spain, France and beyond for more than 30 years – from cheese and charcuterie to chocolate, pasta, olive oil, vinegars, and so much more. This is the place to go when you want to impress guests or yourself. 57 Normanby Rd, Mt Eden

Bok Mart

This is where to come when you fancy trying your hand at any Korean recipe, from fresh perilla leaves and stacks of seasoned seaweed, to rich gochujang paste and frozen rice cakes to whip up tteokbokki. 75 Mt Eden Rd, Mt Eden

Uptown Bites Food Festival

Lillius is one of the venues taking part in the Uptown Bites festival, starting on November 3 and running for two weeks.

Uptown Bites – Auckland’s newest food festival – kicks off today and runs for two weeks. Dozens of Uptown food and drink establishments are putting on special menus, coffee combos, happy hours, demonstrations and hands-on workshops. Check out uptown.co.nz/bites for the full list and get in quick for events that need booking as spaces are limited. A few highlights include:

Learn how to prepare then stay on to enjoy Thai chicken larb and a Lao papaya salad at Puen

Ring in summer with an intimate one-off 4-course dinner celebrating the sunshine season at The French Cafe

Get a true Taste of Dalmatia at the Dalmatian Cultural Society across two Friday nights

Be invited into Normanby’s private cellar La Cave for a guided Champagne tasting

Roll your sleeves up for a fun clay workshop at Eden Ceramics where you’ll sculpt, glaze, paint and fire your own plate to take home

Treat yourself to a sumptuous crayfish experience at Lillius – whole or half Southland grilled crayfish with champagne and seaweed butter and herbs from the OMG garden

Check out the newly opened Needo and enjoy any pasta or signature pizza, homemade basil lemonade, and tiramisu for $28

Sip on $9 wines and a $15 weekly cocktail at The Corner Store during happy hours

Pop into lots of the area’s cafes for special “coffee +” offers – your fave coffee plus a bite to eat at a tidy price

More on food & drink in Auckland

From cocktails to cuisine, Auckland’s food scene keeps reinventing itself.

How Theo Tjandra’s Truth or Dare is shaking up Auckland’s bar scene. The award-winning bartender’s daring move blends innovation and nostalgic flavours.

Auckland’s best outdoor bars and restaurants, with courtyards, terraces and rooftops. These Tāmaki Makaurau venues offer the best options for alfresco dining.

Jesse Mulligan review: The special sushi night everyone in Auckland should know about. And the Burmese restaurant next to a cemetery offering one of the best cheap eats in town.

Dominion Rd’s unmissable eats: A local’s guide to the best spots right now. From dumplings to date nights – where to find the best food on Auckland’s Dominion Rd.