When you have an abundance of fruit in the bowl, mix it into an elegant salad along with a creamy goat’s cheese or a punchy blue cheese. This salad takes just minutes to make, yet is colourful and tasty and perfect for a warm summer evening.
STONFRUIT AND GOAT’S CHEESE SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
2 plums 2 nectarines 2 peaches ½ cup cherries, cut in halves 150g soft goat’s cheese 1 cup salad greens 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp lemon zest
- Remove the stones from the fruit and cut into quarters. Arrange on a platter.
- Sprinkle over the goat’s cheese and salad greens. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil.
- Garnish with lemon zest and serve.