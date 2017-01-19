Food & Drink

Stonefruit & Goat’s Cheese Salad Recipe

By Angela Casley
Make this vibrant stonefruit and goat’s cheese salad your next lunch. Photo / Babiche Martens

When you have an abundance of fruit in the bowl, mix it into an elegant salad along with a creamy goat’s cheese or a punchy blue cheese. This salad takes just minutes to make, yet is colourful and tasty and perfect for a warm summer evening.

STONFRUIT AND GOAT’S CHEESE SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

2 plums

2 nectarines

2 peaches

½ cup cherries, cut in halves

150g soft goat’s cheese

1 cup salad greens

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon zest
  1. Remove the stones from the fruit and cut into quarters. Arrange on a platter.
  2. Sprinkle over the goat’s cheese and salad greens. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil.
  3. Garnish with lemon zest and serve.

