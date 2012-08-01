Roast Goat Leg Recipe

1 x 2kg goat leg - available from Halal butchers

200ml olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Salt

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp chilli powder

Finely grated zest and juice of two lemons

3 bay leaves - preferably fresh

1 bulb of garlic

12 pickling onions

2 cups of red wine

2 Tbsp fresh marjoram or oregano, plus extra to garnish