Roast Goat Leg Recipe

ROAST GOAT LEG Serves 6
1 x 2kg goat leg - available from Halal butchers 200ml olive oil Freshly ground black pepper Salt 1 Tbsp brown sugar 1 tsp chilli powder Finely grated zest and juice of two lemons 3 bay leaves - preferably fresh 1 bulb of garlic 12 pickling onions 2 cups of red wine 2 Tbsp fresh marjoram or oregano, plus extra to garnish
- Place the goat leg in a roasting dish. Whisk the olive oil with seasoning, sugar, chilli, lemon juice and zest. Massage over the entire leg then cover and marinate for at least 3 hours.
- Preheat oven to 170C.
- Tuck the bay leaves underneath the goat leg. Separate the garlic bulb into cloves and peel. Peel the onions. Place all around the goat then pour over the wine and scatter over the marjoram.
- Roast for 2 hours and let rest, covered, for 30 minutes before serving. Serve with salad, Turkish bread and yoghurt or a green vegetable and a pumpkin mash.