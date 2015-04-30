Food & Drink

Petite Kitchen’s Orange Spice Madeleines

By Eleanor Ozich
Viva
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Madeleines are a traditional French recipe that I would describe as half cake and half cookie. Instantly recognisable with their lovely scalloped shell shape, these buttery little morsels are wonderfully crisp on the outside with a with a moist tender crumb. In this wholesome version I have added a delicate citrus zing of orange and spiced pumpkin, best enjoyed straight from the oven with a cup of tea.

If you don’t have madeleine tins, you could also make these in mini bite-sized cake moulds.

ORANGE SPICED MADELEINES

2½ cups ground almonds

1 cup cooked pumpkin puree

½ cup honey or rice malt syrup

½ cup melted butter or coconut oil

Zest of two oranges

2 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cloves

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp sea salt

4 free range eggs
  1. Preheat oven to 160C and grease 24 madeleine tins.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until you have a smooth batter.
  3. Carefully spoon batter into each madeleine tin, filling almost to the top. Place in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted.
  4. Remove from oven and allow to cool in tins completely.
  5. Dust with a little coconut flour or icing sugar if desired.

