10 Of The Best Chicken Salad Recipes

Waldorf Salad With Poached Chicken Waldorf salad is an oldie but a goody. You’ll love the textures of crunchy apple and grapes together in a creamy dressing. Adding poached chicken transforms it from a simple salad into a meal.

Jamie Oliver's Blackened Chicken San Fran Quinoa Salad You can trust celeb chef Jamie Oliver to come up with the goods when creating a healthy, flavourful salad recipe. This winner is from his 15-Minute Meals ebook and stars chicken that's coated in spices and fried until dark and smokey.

Chicken Salad With Barley & Walnuts Less salad, more meal one-pan meal, this is the perfect example of how good green goddess dressing is. The combination of herbs, lemon, buttermilk and mayo is the perfect way to make even the healthiest meal feel indulgent.

This smoked chicken salad is a traditionally tasty option. Photo / Babiche Martens

Smoked Chicken, Avocado, Bacon & Walnut Salad For those with classic tastes, look no further than this traditional chicken salad. You can't go wrong with pickled onions, smoked chicken, crispy bacon and creamy avo.

Chicken & Bulgur Wheat Salad Forget flimsy creations of sparse lettuce and thin slices of tomato, this substantial salad is a meal in itself. It has your protein, carb, vegetable and healthy fat hit covered.

Walnut, Barbecue Chicken, Apple & Watercress Salad Caution: you may become addicted to this creation of grilled chicken, crisp apple, peppery watercress and curry-powder spiked dressing. You have been warned.

For something warm and hearty on cooler days, try this fennel roasted chicken salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel Roast Chicken Salad With Smoked Paprika Couscous This warm roast chicken salad is a winner on cooler days. The inclusion of golden smoked paprika roast potatoes elevates this dish from good to great.

Chicken, Artichoke & Olive Salad Created with Christmas in mind, this salad is just as delicious any other day of the year. The combination of pasta, roasted chicken, creamy aioli dressing and tender marinated artichokes is simply perfection.

Embrace the flavours of Asian with this Vietnamese-inspired salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vietnamese Chicken Salad When you're craving something fresh, nothing but this salad will do. Light yet satisfying, this dish sings with the zingy flavours of the lime, chilli and fish sauce dressing.