The Body Electric: Fashion, Dialled Up

Step into the limelight in a seductive array of high-shine, saturated colour and body-skimming fabrics to embrace the season with a confident boost of energy.
Future reflections
Full-coverage eyewear is an accessory favourite plucked out of the Y2K playbook — revisit the season’s array of bold and beautiful accessories for
Halla wears Prada sunglasses, POA, from Sunglass Hut. Released From Love earrings, approx. $435. Kate Sylvester top $399. Gucci slip dress $5144.
Push the button
Pairing neutral hues with saturated brights is an easy way to segue into wearing colour for the new season. Karishma wears Louis Vuitton jumper $5050 and skirt $2640. Vintage crystal earrings from Hunters and Collectors $165. Meadowlark blue lapis earrings $809.
Shining star
The luxurious lustre of satin adds a sense of decadence to any occasion. Halla wears Gucci blazer $4930. Emma Jing dress $600. Released from Love earrings approx. $422. Bulgari bag $4630.
In the zone
Ready yourself for any occasion or spring weather event with versatile statement pieces that blur the lines. Bailey wears Common Hours trench dress $3821. Gloria top $280. Released from Love earrings approx $329. Gucci necklace $2415.
Blue crush
Give rules the cold shoulder with an asymmetric throwback in time-honoured taffeta. Halla wears Paris Georgia dress $630. Gloria shirt $420. Gucci gloves $2630. Meadowlark earrings $545.
Shades of cool
Bring the bling in a pair of mirror frames. Bailey wears Versace sunglasses, $471, from Sunglass Hut. Layplan dress $390.
Zest appeal
Cut-outs meet curves in this uplifting look-at-me hue. Bailey wears Christopher Esber dress approx. $870. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $600. Sarah & Sebastian necklace $2915.
The bourgeoisie
Sharp tailoring meets languid silhouettes in gorgeous separates that seamlessly transition from day to night. Karishma wears Gucci blazer $5300. Christopher Esber top approx. $540. Molly Perkinsons trousers $250. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $700. Sarah & Sebastian necklaces, $724 and $677. Gucci shoes $1500.
Main event
Every day is a party when metallics are your muse. Pair them with vivid pops of contrasting colour for all-hours fun. Halla wears Wixii top $225. Prada skirt $12,700 and boots $3800. Emporio Armani earrings $220.
Block party
Go colour-wheel crazy in combinations designed to break all the rules — and daring shapes to break all the hearts. Karishma wears Wynn Hamlyn dress (worn as top) $595. Remain trousers, approx. $439, from The Outnet. Christian Dior necklace $1400, cuff $990 and shoes $1750. Bulgari mini bag $1410.
Photographer / Daphne Nguyen from BA Reps. Fashion editor / Chloe Hill. Models / Karishma Purohit and Halla Madol from Chadwick Models. Bailey Donegal from Stone Street Agency. Hair / Michele McQuillan. Makeup / Colette Miller. Makeup assistant / Mindwell. Digital operator / Daryl Orillaza. Photographer’s assistant / Seok-Ho Yoon. Fashion assistant / Liz Hoffman.