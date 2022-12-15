The Body Electric: Fashion, Dialled Up

Step into the limelight in a seductive array of high-shine, saturated colour and body-skimming fabrics to embrace the season with a confident boost of energy.

Future reflections

Full-coverage eyewear is an accessory favourite plucked out of the Y2K playbook — revisit the season’s array of bold and beautiful accessories for maximum impact.

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

Push the button

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

Shining star

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

In the zone

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

Blue crush

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

Shades of cool

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

Zest appeal

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

The bourgeoisie

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

Main event

Photo / Daphne Nguyen

Block party

Photographer / Daphne Nguyen from BA Reps. Fashion editor / Chloe Hill. Models / Karishma Purohit and Halla Madol from Chadwick Models. Bailey Donegal from Stone Street Agency. Hair / Michele McQuillan. Makeup / Colette Miller. Makeup assistant / Mindwell. Digital operator / Daryl Orillaza. Photographer’s assistant / Seok-Ho Yoon. Fashion assistant / Liz Hoffman.