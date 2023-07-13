Our guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world, including a thoughtful Matariki market and a dreamy new bathrobe contender.

New in

Paris Georgia launches its new collection

When we caught up with our cover stars Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie of Paris Georgia earlier this year, they were on the cusp of taking their business to the next level. On the back of launching their first shoe last month, the 90s platform sandal wedge Dune, what Paris and Georgia did next was launch drop two of Collection 07. Available now from Parisgeorgia.com and from selected retailers worldwide, you’ll find a medley of the brand’s signature shapes along with some cosy knitwear for the season. The khaki-speckled oversized sweater, for example, is a great option for this time of year, made from 95 per cent Tencel and 5 per cent spandex. Other highlights include a signature PG piece, the Micah bodice; along with the body-conscious Tallulah dress. Pieces from the new collection can also be found at Simon James.

Shop some great makers for Matariki

If you’re in Auckland today, mark the start of Matariki with a visit to the Auckland Town Hall, where The Matariki Festival Day will be taking place, celebrating te tau hau Māori with arts, craft, kai, film, performances and fashion from a wealth of indigenous and local makers. In amongst the diverse array of vendors, don’t miss some great local fashion from Papa Clothing, Tawhiao7, Ngāti Whatua Weavers, Jeanine Clarkin, KRS Apparel and many more. On today from 12pm to 6pm, Auckland Town Hall. Free entry.

Baina’s Tabac Noir checkerboard bathrobe. Photo / Martina Bjorn

Baina has just released some bathrobes

Like any winter wardrobe essential, a bathrobe is one example of a garment that deserves more recognition than it receives. Often it's the first thing we grab when we wake up, and at the end of a long day when we're bone tired, undressing the uniforms of our daytime lives for an ensemble far more personal. Quality is key, and towelling experts Baina have released a line of bathrobes to support their popular collection of towels, bath sheets and face cloths. After more than 12 months of development, founders Bailey Meredith and Anna Fahey have now launched the chic Baina Sulis bathrobe, available in the brand's distinctive colourways of Ivory Wiggle and Tabac Noir checkerboard. Featuring functional front pockets, a ribbed shawl lapel and a matching ribbed tie waist, the classy bathrobe will be available in two unisex sizes: XS/S and M/L.

Oliver Church wears his own designs, the Oliver Church Applique Over Shirt and Work Pant. Emma Songeon wears Georgio Armani top and Yoji Yamamoto Noir skirt from the 90s. Photo / Olivia Renouf

Oliver Church is coming soon to Tessuti

Paris-based New Zealand designer Oliver Church’s thoughtful designs are now available to purchase from Tessuti. Writer Jessica Beresford caught up with Oliver last year, and describes his designs — mostly shirts and jackets — as leaning “towards the practical and durable, with a distinctly French pastoral air.” As part of the new delivery, the Long Jacket is an item Oliver describes as one of his most laborious. “The lining hem is hand-stitched to meet the detail of the vintage linen, this is the same inside the pockets. The chest pocket is hand-sewn to the jacket with a herringbone stitch and, as usual, the buttonholes are hand-sewn with silk thread.”

On sale

Widdess’s Donovan shirt features a drop shoulder, wide sleeves with a loose hem. Photo / Widdess

End-of-season discounts on offer at Widdess

There’s something about the designs of Widdess that conjure up a feeling of comfort and warmth. From its selection of cosy hand-knitted jumpers and cardigans, to its louche dresses and great shirts, there’s plenty to invest in from the Ponsonby Rd pillar. Ushering the start of sale season, don’t miss its in-store and online archive sale, where selected items are discounted from 30 to 50 per cent off for a limited time. One of our favourite pieces on sale is the striped, earthy button-down Donovan shirt (above), with its slightly oversized fit. Made from 100 per cent rayon/linen blend in New Zealand.

Standard Issue's merino wool Torqued Dress, currently on sale at Caughley. Photo / Caughley

Caughley launched its archive sale

Wellington-based multi-brand store Caughley recently launched its archive sale, featuring a smattering of hard-to-find pieces from its past collections. A Standard Issue merino dress, a blue maxi dress from Wynn Hamlyn and a brown twill blazer from Samsoe Samsoe are just some of the highlights on offer. If you're looking for the ultimate sale on right now, this one could be it. But shop wisely — all archive items are for final sale. No returns, exchanges, or refunds.

Huffer puffers are on sale for a limited time only

If the winter chill has you dreaming of being encased in a puffer jacket, local puffer experts Huffer are offering 30 per cent off its popular down puffer jackets until next Monday 17 July. The brief window of opportunity means you have to be pick to pick up one of the brand’s reliable puffer jackets

Adrienne Winkelmann is having a sale