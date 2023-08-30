There are many audacious moments from New Zealand Fashion Week that have made headlines since its debut in 2001.

Celebrities have flown into town, Halloween-ish and sometimes problematic costuming has strutted the runway and a legendary glass of red wine has been thrown.

These major (and occasionally scandalous) moments quickly made their way to the press, while also becoming valuable, memorable stories to fill the glass-clinking rooms at Fashion Week.

As the chaos and festivities of this year’s Fashion Week shift into gear, industry insiders pause to take a look down memory lane. They reveal some adrenaline-firing moments, personal triumphs and behind-the-scenes panics that stand out in their recollections of Fashion Weeks past.

Most Exciting Moments

Tia Woods, model, agent and Viva cover star

I got selected to be the face of Air NZ Fashion Week when I was about 16 or 17 years old. I had to stand in a 747 plane propeller for the shoot — it was pretty crazy! I have to admit I was stoked to be on a huge billboard too.

Cedric Pasco, model

My very first time doing NZFW back in 2012 is probably the most exciting memory I have — walking for Stolen Girlfriends Club in particular. SGC is known to put on fun, high-energy shows, and the same could be said back then. Deffs had me hyped!

Anna Reeve, model, influencer and television host (currently starring in The Traitors NZ)

There are so many. I think I walked my first show at 14 and it was for Adrian Hailwood. Coming out onto that raised catwalk for the first time lit a passion in me for walking shows. It was my favourite aspect of modelling and I actually miss being a part of it still.

I remember every aspect of Karen Walker’s show where she launched her jewellery collection and we were turning around a moving platform that was cranked by a man in a gorilla suit.

A gorilla accompanied models in an installation that saw Karen Walker launch a jewellery collection. Photo / Getty Images

Isabella Moore, model, Soprano and Viva cover star

Apart from the huge adrenaline rush of excitement I get backstage before each show right before I hit the runway (for my ‘performance’ — that’s how I think of it anyway!), my most exciting memory would have to be witnessing the diversity and inclusivity of NZFW continuing to grow.

I remember my first NZFW where I only walked in one show the whole week. Now I’m booked for something like five shows in one day. Reflecting back on each NZFW and being able to see we’re moving forward is very exciting and seeing more Indigenous designers in the lineup this year makes me feel so proud.

Sarika Patel, makeup artist

So hard to choose! The most exciting memory would be the first show I directed for NZFW. The look was designed by Amber D, and she trusted me to execute her look with the talented team of M.A.C artists at the time. It was Kathryn Wilson’s first show at NZFW in 2010.

Backstage at Kathryn Wilson. Photo / Getty Images

Colin Mathura, NZFW Ambassador, model, actor and television host

After a show, I could entertain on a budget of Champagne and cheeseboards and would make sure international guests (who were prickly, pulling faces like they were sniffing poop) were pulled back into a love of our boutique style. I would ask about their scandalous fashion stories until we would be in fits of laughter. It was all a plan to keep everyone drenched in joy and to sell New Zealand.

Anjali Burnett, co-founder and designer, Twenty-seven Names

It would have to be the time we convinced NZFW to give us the opening slot AND let us do the show outside on the Viaduct. In the midst of backstage prep on the morning of the show, rain threatened, and it began to spit. In the fashion industry, this was deemed to be a seismic weather event — there were fears for the front rowers’ hair, and much talk of a last-minute move inside.

Lucky for us, we had a cheerleader on the day (Anny Ma from Showroom 22) and she convinced us to stay the course. We found towels, dried off the seats, and someone magically appeared with a full rainbow of Resene umbrellas. Alanis Morissette’s [line] ‘Do I stress you out?’ opened the show — how appropriate. It was damp, exhilarating, and totally worth it.

The rainy Twenty-seven Names show was brightened with a shelter of colourful Resene umbrellas. Photo / Getty Images

Ricardo Simich, Spy editor for the Herald on Sunday and front-row regular

Out of all the A-listers, fashionistas, international media powerhouses and influencers to hit the event, it was the year former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson came to town to show at NZFW with Los Angeles designer and personality Richie Rich for their A*Muse show in 2009. A high fashion moment it was not, entertainment it was. Actually, it was a circus.

Everyone wanted a piece of Pam and she was a sweet, kind person. The media interest was huge and I had never been begged for tickets to a show more. Friends even wanted to model in it.

The result was graffiti T-shirts and stretch dresses walking down the runway with ‘less is more’ being the modus operandi of the brand. There was a breast reveal by Anderson, when she wore nothing but heels and I think it was a ripped scarf. If the walls could talk from the after-party… jaws would drop.

Petra Bagust, broadcaster, podcaster and front-row regular

The most exciting memory would be Zambesi’s show at St James Theatre. It was gorgeously good-looking and good-sounding — the atmosphere of the old theatre mixed with the audio fullness of the band Pluto. The energy was overflowing (so was the Champagne too, I believe)... pure buzz, Aotearoa styles, beauty with attitude and beats. We felt in the middle of an epic moment.

Pamela Anderson walks the NZFW runway. Photo / Getty Images

Rebecca Lawson, public relations consultant

After years of working on the Stolen Girlfriends show, my favourite memory would have to be working with producer Sarah Hough to turn the Western Springs raceway into a catwalk with 1000 guests. Models walked down a dirt track runway, and we had Minis doing burnouts to kick off the show. From the Mercury Theatre, to the Masonic Temple, to their famous car park shows with queues around the block, there’s never a dull moment with [founder] Marc [Moore] and Stolen!

Deborah Pead, founder of Pead PR Agency

I have great memories of the year we hosted Rebecca Weinberg, who was a creative partner with Patricia Field, stylist on Sex in the City. Rebecca truly was a stylist to the stars and the rock-star energy that emanated from our VIP Guest just filled up Fashion Week. She brought the star-power edge the event needed in its early days, and, outside of the action on the runway, Rebecca really was the media darling of Fashion Week and NZ was smitten with her.

Dan Ahwa, Viva fashion and creative director

The local fashion cognoscenti tend to wax lyrical about this show, but it truly was just the right place at the right time. Zambesi’s 2005 offsite show at the iconic St James Theatre remains one of the most exciting moments for me at NZFW. Pluto was performing live on stage. To me, they represented that indie/band sound of the era. It was a time when our local models were allowed to have a bit more personality on the runway too. Names and faces like Vinnie Woolston, Penny Pickard, Ngahuia Williams, Grace Hobson, Veronica Crockford Pound, Elena Zubielevitch all helped define the look and feel of fashion during the mid to late 2000s in New Zealand.

Designer Tulia Wilson was also a pivotal part of establishing the distinctive womenswear alongside founder Elisabeth Findlay; and menswear designer Dayne Johnston proved why he is one of the most important menswear designers in New Zealand’s fashion canon with his unique ability to combine both considered tailoring with a romantic sensibility. There’s something special about a proper good runway show, even better offsite at some grand location like the St. James. It’s important for designers to be able to showcase clothes this way to excite and interest people, and I hope there will be a return to shows that aren’t afraid to tell a story.

A firey ensemble at Zambesi's famous 2005 show. Photo / Getty Images

Most Heartful Moments

Tia Woods, model, agent and Viva cover star

For me, it’s about seeing my models walk in the shows, especially our new faces. NZFW is super competitive, it’s a time commitment and there’s a lot of walking practice in preparation. All the hard work the models put into this is so worth it even just to book one show.

Cedric Pasco, model

The time I walked for Kate Sylvester in 2015, hands down! Being a firm believer that fashion (of many things) has no gender, walking in a womenswear show ticked a box off for me. I remember Ashleigh Good giving me a quick lesson on how to walk in heels during the run-through. The reception was positive and that whole experience is one I cherish for sure. Thanks, Kate!

Anna Reeve, model, influencer and television host (currently starring in The Traitors NZ)

Being a part of Rookie shows was always inspiring, you could feel the excitement and nerves like electricity. I feel like I grew up in the NZ fashion industry, all the people who helped guide me, booked me and looked after me bring all the warm fuzzies and a lot of those core memories centre around NZFW.

Models backstage at Kate Sylvester's Fashion Week show. Photo / James Lowe

Isabella Moore, model, Soprano and Viva cover star

I loved being able to fuse my two passions together when designer Kelly Coe of Augustine asked me to perform an operatic aria as part of their show in 2021. After singing, I made my way backstage and joined the other models walking down the runway! It was so thrilling and I loved every second of it.

Sarika Patel, makeup artist

So many special memories — surrounded by incredibly talented makeup artists, the artistry wins, learns and tips experienced from 10 years doing makeup at NZFW, some of which I still use on my clients to this day! From working as a Team Leader assisting some of my makeup idols, James Malloy, Amber D and Nicole Thompson, to having the incredible MAC artists at the time help me execute looks for shows, Hailwood, Jimmy D, Lela Jacobs, Moochi to name a few! We had so much fun together, running around backstage, powdering, and painting faces, moisturising arms and legs, painting nails, you name it!

Colin Mathura, NZFW Ambassador, model, actor and television host

In my last year, Hospice had approached me pre-NZFW to wear one suit from them and I said no — I said dress me the entire week or not at all. They were delighted. It was a smashing success. I felt my understanding of clothing had grown up. It isn’t about fast, cheap fashion, our New Zealand story should be quality over quantity. The fast fashion industry is sadly one of our planet’s worst polluters. It’s my belief that good clothes last and should become heirlooms.

Anjali Burnett, co-founder and designer, Twenty-seven Names

We did a group show with our friend Juliette Hogan in 2011. It was very peachy and sweet, with a lot of top knots. It brings back all the warm fuzzies.

A collaborative show with Twenty-seven Names and Juliette Hogan. Photo / Getty Images

Ricardo Simich, Spy editor for the Herald on Sunday and front-row regular

The opening speech from Dame Pieter Stewart each year always put a genuine smile on my face. It would be halfway through the opening party each year. So the fact it was the start of it all and everyone would be having their yearly reunions full of air kisses mixed with the fact that it is the only time when all the participants are in one room. It made it special. Dame Pieter’s facts and figures from the industry, welcoming visiting guests and media as well as the designers set just the right tone for it all to start. Plus it reminded people of all the hard work everyone involved had put in the months leading up to the big event. In short, the speech put the business into NZFW.

Petra Bagust, broadcaster, podcaster and front-row regular

Kate Sylvester’s shows are a highlight, they are like art installations, edgy and full of glorious creativity. One that sticks in my mind is when hundreds and hundreds of translucent love letters fell from the rafters. Also, Kate’s Luminaires-inspired West Coast gold rush show was a visual stand-out as well. Also wearing a tangerine neoprene full-length gored Kate Sylvester dress while attending with my mother and daughter was a total highlight in 2019.

Models walk in unison at Kate Sylvester's 'Love Letters' show. Photo / Getty Images

Rebecca Lawson, public relations consultant

This would have to be the year that Kathryn Wilson convinced our group of girlfriends to wear leotards and Kathryn Wilson heels to welcome and seat guests — it really was a heartfelt moment because it showed what we were prepared to do for our friend — there’s not many people I’d get in a leotard for! And I know she truly appreciated the support from her girls.

I have worked on so many shows, and I still tear up during every finale walk! I can’t help it — the sense of achievement for the designer, the months of work, all culminating into one extremely special moment. It’s just the best! Love a goosebump moment.

Deborah Pead, founder of Pead PR Agency

I have many wonderful fashion memories but the show that stands out for me was the way in which Kathryn Wilson revolutionised the way to show her shoes. Her shows are absolute razzle-dazzle and are like a dance party on the runway. They make me want to get up and dance with the models, the energy is so infectious.

Kate Sylvester with models wearing pieces from her autumn/winter 2014 collection 'Tartt', backstage before her show at NZFW 2014. Photo / James K. Lowe

