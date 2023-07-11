Fashion
Save
Share

Hi, Barbie! We Asked New Zealand Fashion Designers To Dress The Indomitable Doll

Save
Share
This Barbie is a disco diva. Photo / Babiche Martens
This Barbie is a disco diva. Photo / Babiche Martens

And leading hair stylist Lauren Gunn to elevate their locks to style-icon status.

The world is seeing the Barbie treatment, and we are too. So we set a task for the year of a particular kind of hyper-saturated, signature pink: Could leading hair stylist Lauren Gunn of Auckland salon Colleen reimagine the hair of Mattel’s enduring doll and could some of New Zealand’s beloved fashion brands craft outfits for our plastic, fantastic models?

The result? A group of Totally Hair Barbies has a makeover, becoming avant-garde goths and charming mermaids. Included in this toy realm: A silky blush-pink gown

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save

More Fashion

1/52/5