From November, NZFW is twice as nice, expanding into Te Waipounamu.

Thought Fashion Week was halfway done for 2025? Good news: Later this year, New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria will bring a bespoke version of the event to Christchurch.

Today, NZFW announced it has signed a three-year partnership with the city of Christchurch that expands Fashion Week into the South Island.

Christchurch Spring Fashion Festival, presented by NZFW, will be held from November 7-9. It will feature a large-scale runway fashion show with a curated mix of spring/summer fashion from time-honoured and emerging designers from across Aotearoa, with a focus on Ōtautahi-based designers.

Retail-based pop-up shows and a series of speaker events, including panels, styling sessions and a designer lunch, take the festival beyond the runway, with live-stream programming allowing local and international audiences to access runway shows and panel discussions.

Auckland will continue with its traditional designer-led, industry-focused programming under NZFW Kahuria in August. Photo / Jason Dorday

New Zealand Fashion Week owner Feroz Ali says the partnership marks a bold new chapter, “Not just for NZFW, but for fashion in Aotearoa”.

“Christchurch is a city that knows how to reinvent, push boundaries, and celebrate its creative community with quiet confidence. We’re proud to co-create an event that reflects the unique style, innovation, and cultural richness of the South Island. This is fashion with purpose, rooted in place and people.”

The move to a dual host city format sees Christchurch’s edition taking place each November as part of On Show, the city’s spring events campaign. It will have a consumer-oriented focus, featuring local designers and businesses, cultural storytelling, and public engagement. NZFW will seek a gifted name from Ngāi Tūāhuriri to accompany the current name for the Christchurch event.

Amanda Bransgrove wears a Liz Mitchell jacket (2023), trousers (2025), scarf and belt and Hills Hat cap at NZFW 2025's Into The Archives show. Photo / Radlab

Untouched World founder and CEO Peri Drysdale is excited that NZFW is coming to Christchurch.

“We have a thriving, positive city and region that would love the opportunity to engage with NZFW,” she said.

Peri also pointed out the value in holding events that celebrate our fashion manufacturing, contextually.

“There’s something pretty special about having the same farmer who supplies your merino wool popping into your store as a regular customer. It’s a reminder that fashion should be personal, local, and deeply connected to community.

“We’re thrilled to see this vibrant regional network stepping into the spotlight at Fashion Week, because where your clothes come from matters, and we believe the future of fashion starts right here.”

ChristchurchNZ Head of Major Events, Karena Finnie, says the event strengthens the city’s cultural portfolio.

“With New Zealand Fashion Week’s proven history of supporting growth in the fashion and creative sectors in Auckland over the past 21 years, bringing an NZFW event to Christchurch has the potential to generate significant regional industry opportunities, particularly through partnerships with local brands and designers.”

Auckland’s August event will continue with its traditional designer-led, industry-focused programming under NZFW Kahuria.



