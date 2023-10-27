Here’s 8 Costume Ideas You Can Wear Beyond Halloween

Because we love clothes you can wear more than once.

It’s almost Halloween, which means everyone will be offering their hot take on what to shop and consider wearing for this year’s main event. While Halloween has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, the pagan celebration has of course succumbed to the pressures of capitalism over the decades and morphed into something else entirely.

While it’s important to support local costume hire and rental businesses, especially after the past few years of non-events, we also like the idea of buying something that you can wear continuously beyond Halloween.

And herein lies a message about sustainable and responsible partaking in dress-up parties: if you must buy something new, why not invest in something that will work overtime, rather than being discarded to the back of your closet for all eternity?

Here are eight ideas we can offer up that may require some simple accessorising with pieces you may already have in your closet. Have fun.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuiod in The White Lotus

Because Halloween conveniently falls in spring for New Zealand, consider investing in something that will take you from October 31 to December 31 with ease, like an unrestrictive kaftan or muumuu dress. Take it one step further in this Camilla number, the brand synonymous with a certain type of embellished and flamboyant kaftan style as if plucked straight out of Tanya McQuid’s La Dolce Vita wardrobe in The White Lotus. Team with oversized sunglasses, a pink piece of fabric or shawl and strappy heels, and presto!

Bette Davis as Jane Hudson in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

What’s not to love about Bette Davis’ psychotic turn in this 1962 campy horror? Starring alongside Joan Crawford as the bitter sister, Bette’s interpretation of Jane Hudson is faultless, supported by a wardrobe that alludes to the former child star’s past. A white dress to represent purity is ideal, so focus on one with a simple shift shape and subtle ruffle detailing. The focus here is to ensure you take time with a heavily powdered pantomime beauty look and a wig with ringlets.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear

If you’re lazy like me, this costume is perfect for you. Most likely you’ll have a white T-shirt in your wardrobe and a pair of black trousers, so if you are to invest in an apron for the sake of this look from one of the year’s most interesting TV characters, ensure you invest in a good one. Local maker Matthew Nash has a range of great aprons on offer, made from durable poly/cotton blend.

Mia Farrow as Rosemary Woodhouse in Rosemary’s Baby

A stylish Vidal Sasson pixie cut is kind of a pre-requisite here so if you don't have this sorted already, consider a suitable wig. A house dress is a great idea for summer days lounging around off-duty, and local label Mina has a particularly great one that can also serve double-duty as a Rosemary Woodhouse outfit for Halloween. A knife to kill baby satan is optional, just make sure it's fake — safety first.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

The cultural significance and weight this ensemble holds is well documented, a design from Coco Chanel’s autumn/winter 1961 collection fitted and sewn for the First Lady in New York by high-end Manhattan boutique Chez Ninon, with fabrics, buttons, and trim directly sent from the Chanel atelier in Paris. Worn on the day her husband president John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, in 1963. Wellington label Twenty-seven Names is synonymous with a boxy silhouette with some of its designs, and its new collection features the perfect pink suit that nods to Jackie O’s clean-cut and pioneering American style. If a pillbox hat and string of pearls are hard to source, you can always transform this number into an homage to another American icon who had their moment in 2023 — Barbie.

Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver

Another American hero, albeit fictional, is Robert De Niro’s breakthrough performance as an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran, who works as a taxi driver in New York City. Here’s an easy solution to investing in a classic piece of outerwear that will last throughout summer and into next winter. A pair of jeans and aviator sunglasses are a good starting point, and for the main feature, consider one from your local army surplus store or from a range of outdoor goods specialists.

The Wicked Witch of the East

She’s been interpreted in many ways over the years but Margaret Hamilton’s iconic take on the Wicked Witch of the East is one that lives on. A floating black dress is all that’s required here, an easy investment item that can work in several situations. Just add a broom and a witch’s hat for maximum impact. There’s a range of local designers who have included a poetic black dress in their summer offering, but this silk georgette Taylor option is perfect for a Halloween witch to real-life wardrobe segue.

Wednesday Adams

Whether it is Jenna Ortega’s interpretation or Christina Ricci, the look of Wednesday Adams remains consistent. A Peter Pan collar on a black dress is perhaps one of the more stylish options that can be worn beyond Halloween, so opt for one that can be worn in multiple ways and for multiple dress codes.