All Of The Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 Taite Music Prize

The 2023 Taite Music Prize kicked off last night at Auckland’s Q Theatre, celebrating some of the biggest names in local music.
The red carpet was rolled out for over 300 musicians and industry professionals, who showed up and showed out in their finest threads.
Among the guests in attendance were Em Walker (Theia, Te Kaahu), who won Best Independent Debut for the waiata on Te Kaahu O Rangi; Paul Huggins, who was awarded the Independent Spirit Award; Namnita Kumar and Nadia Freeman, winners of the Outstanding Music Journalism Award; and Denver McCarthy of Micronism, who took home the Independent Music NZ Classic Record.
Princess Chelsea took out the 2023 Taite Music Prize for Everything Is Going To Be Alright, with Chelsea’s band accepting the award on her behalf.