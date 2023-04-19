Fashion

All Of The Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 Taite Music Prize

Jason Parker at the awards for the 2023 Taite Music Prize. Photo / Dave Simpson

The 2023 Taite Music Prize kicked off last night at Auckland’s Q Theatre, celebrating some of the biggest names in local music.

The red carpet was rolled out for over 300 musicians and industry professionals, who showed up and showed out in their finest threads.

Among the guests in attendance were Em Walker (Theia, Te Kaahu), who won Best Independent Debut for the waiata on Te Kaahu O Rangi; Paul Huggins, who was awarded the Independent Spirit Award; Namnita Kumar and Nadia Freeman, winners of the Outstanding Music Journalism Award; and Denver McCarthy of Micronism, who took home the Independent Music NZ Classic Record.

Princess Chelsea took out the 2023 Taite Music Prize for Everything Is Going To Be Alright, with Chelsea’s band accepting the award on her behalf.

Oliver Devlin, Callum Passels, Callum Devlin and Jonathan Nott from Hans Pucket. Photo / Dave Simpson
Nadia Reid. Photo / Dave Simpson
Jason Parker. Photo / Dave Simpson
Virginia Winder and Warren Smart. Photo / Dave Simpson
Namnita Kumar and Nadia Freeman, winners of the Outstanding Music Journalism Award. Photo / Dave Simpson
Willa and Cleve Cameron. Photo / Dave Simpson
Navakatoa Tekela-Pule and Erny Belle. Photo / Dave Simpson
Lucy Suttor and Taylor McGregor. Photo / Dave Simpson
Issey Ingham and Hunter Keane. Photo / Dave Simpson
Joshua Worthington-Church. Photo / Dave Simpson
Kendall Elise and Chris Kemp. Photo / Dave Simpson
Lucy Campbell and Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent. Photo / Dave Simpson
Nathan Means and Xan Hamilton. Photo / Dave Simpson
Priya Sami, Mikhal Norris, Mel Parsons and Tony Stamp. Photo / Dave Simpson
Paul Huggins, the Taite Independent Spirit Recipient, and his wife Trish. Photo / Dave Simpson
Mel Parsons. Photo / Dave Simpson
Dylan Pellett, general manager of Independent Music. Photo / Dave Simpson
Charlotte Ryan. Photo / Dave Simpson
Finn Johannsen (right). Photo / Dave Simpson
Henry Compton and David Benge. Photo / Dave Simpson
Denver McCarthy, Taite Classical Record recipient, with wife Bhakti and son Kavi. Photo / Dave Simpson
Carla Camilleri and Hariet Ellis. Photo / Dave Simpson
D.C. Maxwell and Jess Fu. Photo / Dave Simpson
Emily Miller-Sharma and Alistair Deverick. Photo / Dave Simpson
Carla Camilleri and Gin Halligan. Photo / Dave Simpson
Aroha Awarau (L). Photo / Dave Simpson
Alice Murray. Photo / Dave Simpson
Annabel Kean and Calum Devlin of Hans Pucket. Photo / Dave Simpson
Benjamin Sinclair, Jonathan Peace, Liz Stokes and Tristan Deck of The Beths. Photo / Dave Simpson
