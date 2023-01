We’ve got a soft spot for a pair of cushy, comfortable sneakers, and everything from tennis kicks to the never-ending parade of ‘dad’-inspired sneakers continue to make an impact. While the obsession with luxury sneakers is slowly on the decline, what matters now is a smart pair that can work in every situation. Sporty and irreverent sneakers are an easy alternative to mid-season sandals, worn with a dress or a great languid suit. Ensure the break in your trouser leg offers plenty of room for movement when matching the right sneaker for your look. In a hybrid-working world, a smart sneaker is a perfect match for that flexibility, too. Here are our top picks of great kicks to last the distance.