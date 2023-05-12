Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, Wesley Joseph’s much-anticipated release is out, there’s an immaculately constructed album that conjures up the ghost of an 80s movie director, and a notable vinyl launch for record collectors.

Jonathan Bree — Pre-Code Hollywood

Jonathan Bree makes alluring music, he’s one of Aotearoa’s most prolific artists/producers and quite possibly one of our most overlooked creators. Since establishing Lil’ Chief Records in 2009 and co-founding The Brunettes, the past decade has seen him focus on defining a visual aesthetic and regularly releasing solo albums. Collaborating with Taite Music Prize winner Princess Chelsea, the pair are responsible for numerous quirky and extremely catchy indie-pop hits including the internet sensation Cigarette Duet.

Seems collabs work well for Jonathan, as this latest offering features contributions from Nile Rogers (David Bowie, Let’s Dance fame) and Princess Chelsea. Pre-Code Hollywood is an immaculately constructed album where Bree and co conjure up the ghost of 80s movie director John Hughes, creating a modern-day soundtrack that pays homage to music’s past while reflecting on the highs and lows of the present. It’s an incredible accomplishment, every note is purposefully plucked and fastidiously positioned, creating Jonathan’s most confident and complete record to date.

Record label: Lil’ Chief

Release date: Out now

Fans of: Echo & The Bunnymen, Giorgio Moroder, and Princess Chelsea.

Wesley Joseph — Glow

The multi-talented Wesley Joseph moved to London with a career in the film industry in his sights, opening his eyes and ears to this incredibly inspiring town. Soon he was creating R‘n’B-fuelled cinematic soundscapes and collaborating with the likes of A.K. Paul, Loyle Carner, Joy Orbison and Jorja Smith. The result was 2021′s debut project, Ultramarine, which amassed worldwide critical acclaim and his inclusion in numerous “One to Watch for 2023″ lists (Vevo, Spin, and Apple Music).

Anticipation and expectations for his next release were high and Glow does not disappoint. Released on his own label Eeviltwinn, in conjunction with Secretly Canadian, Glow is a sophisticated offering of sublime R‘n’B and punchy hip-hop.

Wesley floats between delicious falsetto and fierce hip-hop bars, again collaborating with a host of stellar talent including A.K. Paul, Leon Vynehall and Lexxx. A genre-blending output, where aching soul, raw hip-hop and slick R‘n’B all share the front seat. All you have to do is enjoy the ride.

Record label: Secretly Canadian

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Sampha, Loyle Carner, and Jorja Smith.

Overmono — Good Lies Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Apparently growing up in rural south Wales, you had to make your own fun, something brothers Tom and Ed Russell obviously excelled at. Tom is a multitalented musician with a passion for electronics and machines, his younger brother Ed is keen on turntables, sampling and creating beats.

Soon Tom was putting on parties in the local pub and raves in the forest, while sharing his knowledge with Ed, schooling him on all things Midi and gifting him music production software Reason for his next birthday. Both carved out individual careers, Ed making dubstep and Tom making techno, but both yearned for greater success and began writing music together.

Signing to esteemed British independent label XL in 2020, the pair began dropping tracks on a regular basis, gigging endlessly and writing Good Lies where and whenever time allowed. Bursting with promise, Good Lies is laden with emotive dancefloor classics and mellow melodic toe-tappers. Here, pulsing drums, garage basslines and sampled vocals are layered with sonic excellence, creating contemporary British club music for the ages. Grab this future classic now.

Record label: XL

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Is U

For fans of: Joy Orbison, Four Tet, and Burial.

Recently reissued on vinyl: Emmylou Harris — Stumble into Grace

Stumble into Grace is the 20th studio album from one of America’s greatest singer-songwriters, Emmylou Harris. To celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, Nonesuch is releasing this classic on vinyl for the first time. Containing all original material, Harris is supported by an astonishing cast of contemporaries including Linda Ronstadt, Kate and Anna McGarrigle, Gillian Welch, Jane Siberry, Buddy Miller, and Daniel Lanois.

Produced by Daniel Lanois prodigy Malcolm Burn, and marking a shift in trajectory from the more traditional country folk of her past, Stumble into Grace is a heartfelt record. Song structures are purposefully sparse and Harris’ soft vocals are fragile and personal.

Record label: Nonesuch

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Lost Unto This World

For fans of: Lucinda Williams, Nanci Griffith, and Alison Krauss.

Essential reissue: Cymande — Cymande

Once overlooked, now celebrated, British funk band Cymande recorded three albums in the early 70s and disbanded in 1975. Proud of their black British identity and distilling a vast amount of musical touchstones (funk, soul, jazz, rock, calypso and afrobeat), these Caribbean-born Londoners created music that touched your soul but at the time never earned the wider appeal they so truly deserved.

Heralded as one of the foundation pillars of hip-hop, Cymande’s self-titled debut is an absolute classic and has been frequently sampled by the likes of De La Soul, Wu-Tang Clan, EPMD and the Fugees. Legendary producers and DJs like Grandmaster Flash, Jazzie B and Mark Ronson also cite Cymande as a major influence. Many modern-day classics either tip their hat or feature samples from this outstanding debut.

Upon playing this album there’s an instant sense of familiarity and warmth. An absolute must for any music fan or record collector.

Record label: Paristan

Release date: Out now

Listen to: The Message

For fans of: Gil Scott-Heron, Darondo, and Shuggie Otis.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years’ experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.