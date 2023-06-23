Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, a career-spanning retrospective from 80s synth-pop duo the Pet Shop Boys, a mesmerising vinyl release from a psychedelic rock band, and a genre-bending album from a six-piece instrumental collective.

M. Ward — Supernatural Thing

Portland-based M. Ward returns with Supernatural Thing, his first album in three years. Ward has a vast history of musical output as a revered solo artist, one half of She & Him, and a member of the indie supergroup The Monsters of Folk. Weaving his way through the annuals of American recording history, Ward references the likes of Neil Young, Harry Smith and Elvis Presley, with assistance from Neko Case, First Aid Kit, Jim James, Scott McMicken and Kelly Pratt. Supernatural Thing is a bustling, upbeat offering of sophisticated Americana, augmented with Ward’s impeccable guitar skills.

Record label: Anti

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Iron & Wine, Fleet Foxes, and Bright Eyes.

The Flaming Lips — Hypnotist (limited-edition reissue) Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Formed in 1983, Oklahoma’s The Flaming Lips is renowned for lush arrangements, outlandish lyrics and goofy song titles while formulating its own take on modern psychedelia. Led by charismatic frontman Wayne Coyne, the band is revered for its elaborate live shows featuring animal suits, puppets and streamers — who can forget their legendary 2004 Big Day Out performance?

Plucked from the vaults, this four-track limited vinyl features a mesmerising 23-minute demo version of ‘Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream’, plus ‘Duck Dodgers Theme’ (Wayne Scratch Vocal), ‘I Know I’ve Got to Make That Dream the Real Thing’ (Demo) and ‘Do You Realize??’ (Instrumental). Proving vocals or not, ‘Do You Realize??’ is one of the most ingenious pop songs created this century.

Record label: Warner

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Guided by Voices, Mercury Rev, and Sparklehorse.

Balmorhea — Pendant World

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Balmorhea is a six-piece minimalist instrumental collective that was formed in 2006 by Rob Lowe and Michael Muller. This septet cites William Ackerman, The Durutti Column, Tortoise, Gillian Welch, Max Richter, Arvo Pärt and John Cage as influences. Balmorhea has toured the world, performing in museums, cathedrals and rock clubs, sharing the stage with the likes of Thurston Moore, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten, Damien Jurado, Efterklang and others.

Pendant World is the collective’s second outing for Deutsche Grammophon, produced by Jonathan Low, and features Aisha Burns, Lisa Morgenstern, Clarice Jensen, Sam Gendel, plus others. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Like previous works, Pendant World is extremely hard to pigeonhole; genres are morphed and moulded, and eerie instrumental soundscapes are created that are both poignant and reflective, offering the listener a soft landing to contemplate the uncertain and trying times around us.

Record label: Deutsche Grammophon

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Vikingur Olafsson, Bryce Dessner, and Jon Hopkins.

Pet Shop Boys — Smash

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe formed the Pet Shop Boys in London, 1981. The pair have since gone on to sell more than 50 million records worldwide, topping the charts with hits like ‘West End Girls’, ‘It’s a Sin’, ‘Heart’ and many others. In 2009, they were awarded Outstanding Contribution to Music at the Brit Awards, and in 2017, the duo received NME’s Godlike Genius Award.

No 80s party or playlist is complete without a couple of Pet Shop Boys cuts; the pair are still releasing music and performing regularly. Smash is an extensive career-spanning retrospective, featuring all the classics from the 80s through to now.

Record label: Parlophone

Release date: Out now

For fans of: ABC, The Human League, and New Order.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years of experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.