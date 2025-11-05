Get ready for a hot summer in the city with these music, art, sport and culture events.

Pop to Present

Auckland Art Gallery’s next major exhibition launches this month. From Jackson Pollock’s iconic drip paintings to Andy Warhol’s pop visions, Pop to Present brings a dazzling sweep of post-war American art to Auckland. This landmark exhibition from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts features 52 works by artists including Mark Rothko, Roy Lichtenstein, Helen Frankenthaler and Kiki Smith, exploring abstraction, identity and the power of image-making. With nearly 30 works by women and artists of colour, the show offers a rich and inclusive view of modern America’s creative pulse. A must-see summer cultural event, it’s presented in association with Auckland Arts Festival 2026.

From November 8 until March 15. Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki, Wellesley St East. Aucklandartgallery.com

The Others Way festival

Connan Mockasin will join the line-up for The Others Way Festival, alongside headliners Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory.

Karangahape Rd is shutting down for The Others Way Festival,, which is set to take over the whole block between Pitt St and Queen St, with the main stage near the rainbow crossing. The impressive line-up includes Connan Mockasin (returning in full band format), Florist, Toody Cole & Her Band, Karen Nyame KG, Georgia Knight, Mā, Jackaltheblackal, Jim Nothing, Pearly and the collaborative duo Caru and Brandn Shiraz. They join headliners Sharon Van Etten and The Attachment Theory, High Dependency Unit, The Phoenix Foundation (playing Pegasus), Saya Gray, W.I.T.C.H. and more. It’s set to be a huge celebration of local and international music, as Karangahape Rd becomes a festival playground for one unforgettable day.

November 29. Karangahape Rd. Theothersway.co.nz

Two Another

Two Another plays Spark Arena this summer.

Australian-born, Europe-based duo Two Another bring their smooth blend of electronic, alt-R&B and soul to The Tuning Fork on Saturday, December 6. Known for their lush vocals and groove-heavy production, Eliot and Angus have earned millions of streams and global fans with hits like Just A Phase and Back To Us. Expect an intimate, high-energy live show.

December 6. The Tuning Fork, 42/80 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell. Tuningfork.co.nz

ASB Classic 2026

Nothing says summer in Auckland quite like the ASB Classic – sunshine, world-class tennis and a glass of bubbles courtside. The tournament returns in January 2026 with both the WTA and ATP 250 tours, featuring global stars including Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Gael Monfils, New Zealand’s own Lulu Sun, and many more top and rising players soon to be announced. Off the court, expect the vibrant terraces, shaded lounges and top-tier food and drink offerings that make this event as much about style and summer vibes as it is about sport.

January 5-17, Manuka Doctor Arena, Stanley St, Parnell. Asbclassic.co.nz

David Byrne Live

The endlessly inventive David Byrne is a musician, artist, film-maker and former Talking Heads frontman. He returns to Auckland this summer with his new album Who Is The Sky? to play Spark Arena on January 14. Byrne’s visionary live show features a 13-piece ensemble of singers, dancers and musicians, all in constant motion. Expect a mesmerising mix of rhythm, theatre and visual art from one of music’s most original thinkers – his first New Zealand show since 2018’s acclaimed American Utopia tour.

January 14 at Spark Arena, 42/80 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell. Ticketmaster.co.nz

Laneway

Chappell Roan is headlining Laneway 2026.

Lather on some sunscreen and stay hydrated because Laneway Festival returns to Auckland’s Western Springs this Waitangi long weekend with a massive 2026 line-up. Headliner Chapelle Roan joins global indie icons Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, PinkPantheress, Lucy Dacus and Yung Lean & Bladee, as well as local stars Benee, Lontalius, and Mokotron for one unforgettable summer day. Expect sun, style and standout sets across multiple stages in one of Auckland’s favourite park venues.

February 5, 2026. Western Springs. Lanewayfestival.com

Sail GP

SailGP returns to Auckland in February 2026.

Auckland will once again become the City of SailGP when the global racing series returns to Waitematā Harbour on February 14-15. Following last summer’s record-breaking debut, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix is back on our shores. The purpose-built Wynyard Point Race Stadium will expand its grandstand by 30%, welcoming more than 10,000 fans a day to witness the world’s best sailors go head-to-head at speeds topping 100km/h. The racing, featuring local talents Blair Tuke and Peter Burling, brings a festival atmosphere to Auckland’s waterfront that signals summer in the city.

February 14-15. Waitematā Harbour. Tickets.sailgp.com

Waiora Te Ūkaipō

A new production of Waiora Te Ūkaipō – The Homeland comes to Auckland's ASB Waterfront Theatre in March.

Marking 30 years since its premiere, Waiora Te Ūkaipō – The Homeland returns as a landmark work of Aotearoa theatre. Written and directed by award-winning playwright Hone Kouka (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu), the play follows Hone and his whānau as they move from the East Cape to the South Island in 1965, searching for a better life. Poignant, lyrical and moving, Waiora speaks to the heart of what it means to call a place home. Presented by Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, Auckland Theatre Company, Tawata Productions and Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival.

March 6-22, 2026. ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Auckland Central. Atc.co.nz

