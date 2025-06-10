Discover every winning brand, person and product from this year’s Viva Beauty Awards 2025.

“Bigger, better and more beautiful than ever” was the tagline attached to this year’s Viva Beauty Awards.

And they were.

Presented by Glow Lab, this year’s Viva Beauty Awards received an overwhelming number of votes – no small feat considering the new timeframe for the awards meant we had little over six months between our inaugural launch to roll out the second instalment.

Our mission has always been clear: to celebrate the people, products and processes that have made a significant impact on our local beauty industry. From the time-honoured classics to the next generation of category disruptors, the Viva Beauty Awards are a reflection of the best in the business of beauty.

Yali wears Jennifer Laracy silver and pāua shell tiara, courtesy of Season Gallery. Photo / Guy Coombes

From high-performance skincare to suit every stage of life, through to signature scents that defy convention, this year’s cohort of skin, body, hair, fragrance and makeup heroes look set to transform beauty rotations with their impressive formulas, modern textures and innovative blend of active ingredients.

We were blown away by the industry’s response when nominations opened on May 2, with hundreds of entries across the two-week nomination period.

Our six expert judges had their work cut out to narrow down the finalists before we handed the baton over to you – our valued Viva readers – to crown the winners.

Shangdi wears Jasmin Sparrow pendant. Photo / Guy Coombes Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

In some cases, the difference between winner and runner-up came down to only a handful of votes – a few categories were incredibly close.

To everyone who took the time to craft a nomination, sat on our judging panel, or cast their all-important vote at Viva.co.nz: thank you. These awards would not be possible without you.

Without further ado, discover all 30 winners from this year’s Viva Beauty Awards below.

Brand Founder Of The Year

Winner: Emma Lewisham

Massive congratulations for Emma Lewisham, who has been crowned the Brand Founder Of The Year in the Viva Beauty Awards for the second year running. The entrepreneur and founder of her eponymous beauty brand has had another stellar year in business, continuing to expand her reach in global markets spanning Australasia, the United States and Britain with her selection of evidence-backed, plant-based skincare. Emma continues to push the limits of possibility when it comes to formulations that are active yet natural, including the December 2024 SPF relaunch, which was eight years in the making. Unlike other SPF formulations, the Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF50 Mineral Face Creme was formulated to comply with strict Therapeutic Goods Administration and Food and Drug Administration certifications. It bridges the gap between sun protection and skincare by providing broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection with 20% zinc oxide while boosting skin longevity with ingredients that target collagen and glycosaminoglycan synthesis within the skin. Not to mention the sensorial element – a subtly tinted formulation that absorbs quickly into skin and won’t leave a white cast (a tough ask for many mineral-based SPFs). This launch paved the way for two others to follow – an SPF 50 Mineral Body Creme and SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum, which was launched at Australian Fashion Week on the Beare Park runway last month.

Runner-up: Lara Henderson, Pure Mama

New Zealand Beauty Brand Of The Year Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Winner: Pure Mama

Four years ago, frustrated by the lack of high-quality, pregnancy-safe products to help nurture her growing bump during her first pregnancy, Lara Christie sought to create her own. What culminated was Pure Mama and its line of pregnancy skincare, designed to help nourish expectant parents from their first trimester through to post-partum and beyond. Together with sister Yasmin Shepherd, Papamoa-based Lara has been dutifully building the brand, cementing partnerships locally with independent retailers and day spas including The Facialist and Hana, before expanding into the US with retailers including Erewhon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Revolve and Goop. Pure Mama’s first-ever product, a belly and body oil, remains a best-seller today and gained the brand international attention when Kourtney Kardashian publicly endorsed the brand on her website, Poosh. In 2023, Pure Mama became one of the first brands Mecca onboarded to help establish its new Family Wellness pillar. Products aside, Pure Mama has used its social media platforms as a catalyst for change, fostering important conversations around pregnancy, surrogacy, adoption and birth.

Runner-up: Emma Lewisham

Innovation Award

Winner: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

Few SPF products have amassed a cult following quite like La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+, so it was with much surprise that the brand revealed it was reformulating the best-seller. The reimagined take on the original included an innovative new filter that targets longer wavelengths of UVA rays (which sit between 380 and 400 nanometres). Turns out, these longer wavelengths are the ones to be wary of, considering the depth at which they penetrate the epidermis can lead to free radical damage that impacts the skin’s collagen stores and stimulates its pigment production, leading to sagging, wrinkling or dark spots. In response, La Roche-Posay carefully developed a filter, named Mexoryl 400, across 10 years to help defend against such rays. La Roche-Posay’s patented technology launched across Europe, South America, Southeast Asia and South Africa in 2022, but only landed on our shores in late October 2024.

Runner-up: Dulese Natural Deodorant

Sustainability Award

Winner: Ecostore

Since 1993, Ecostore has been delivering its eco-friendly range of household cleaning products, laundry, body care, skincare, baby care and oral care to the world. Founders Malcolm and Melanie Rands wanted to extend their personal mission of living a clean, green lifestyle to all by building a range of refillable personal care and household products that were efficacious, but without any unnecessary chemical ingredients. What started with an Auckland-based flagship store in 1997 quickly expanded into supermarkets across the motu, before going global with launches in Australia and across Asia. The brand changed hands in 2013 and is now under the stewardship of Pablo Kraus, who steered it towards refreshed packaging crafted from renewable sugarcane, which promises a lower carbon footprint, not to mention being 100% recyclable. There are almost too many milestones to name across Ecostore’s 32-year history – plastic return programmes, in-supermarket refill stations, and B Corp certifications included. Today, Ecostore products continue to be manufactured in Aotearoa at the brand’s Toitu Net Carbonzero facility.

Runner-up: Emma Lewisham

Breakthrough Brand Of The Year

Winner: Noody

It’s hard to miss Noody on the shelf, what with its brightly hued illustrations of characters dancing and cartwheeling their way off the tube. The all-natural children’s skincare line is the second range founded by holistic skin expert Ashleigh Scott and husband Scott Glacken, following in the footsteps of The Facialist’s efficacious selection of cleansers, serums, moisturisers and more. Noody first launched at the end of 2023 with a tight edit of three products that had been tested on Ashleigh and Scott’s children to ensure safety and efficacy in treating skin conditions like eczema or sensitivity. Each plant-powered formulation harnesses the best of New Zealand native ingredients and prebiotics to make skin health top priority, soothing itchiness, irritation and redness – all without the need for steroids. The most recent addition to the range is Bedtime Bestie, a sleep support spray that can be applied to feet or backs to help lull little ones to sleep.

Runner-up: Milou Beauty

Makeup Artist Of The Year

Winner: Gabrielle Houghton

To say Gabrielle Houghton is booked and busy would be an understatement. The Hamilton-based makeup artist and educator specialises in luxury and destination weddings, often winging her way around the world to make over brides for one of the cornerstone moments of their lives. When she’s not wielding a makeup brush at some of the world’s most glamorous wedding destinations, she’s bringing up the next generation of budding artists at the GH Makeup Academy with two intakes of four students annually to ensure quality of care and tailored feedback. More than just a masterclass, Gabrielle offers mentorship programmes and social media coaching modules to ensure budding artists are provided with all the tools they need to establish a successful career in the industry. And with more than a decade in the industry, she’s developed long-standing relationships with her loyal clientele, having created makeup looks for special occasions, editorials, events, runway shows and more.

Runner-up: Sarika Patel

Hairstylist Of The Year

Winner: Lauren Gunn, Colleen

It seems only fitting to celebrate award-winning hairstylist Lauren Gunn as she prepares for the 10th anniversary of her Karangahape Rd salon, Colleen. In just shy of a decade, she’s built a loyal clientele and attracted some of the city’s top hairstyling talent to work alongside her at the basin, including fellow Hairstylist Of The Year 2025 nominee Sean Mahoney. She’s worked on countless fashion campaigns and magazine editorials over the years (including an ultra-bright, Barbie-themed shoot in Viva with former fashion editor and creative director Dan Ahwa in 2023). Not only is Lauren known for her professionalism, creativity and technical execution, she’s also one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet. If you’ve had the pleasure of working with Lauren or been lucky enough to sit in her chair, it’s likely not an experience you’ll forget in a hurry.

Runner-up: Newton Cook, Rodney Wayne

Beauty Therapist Of The Year

Winner: Jordi Brooks, Caci

She’s been the shining star at Caci’s Palmerston North clinic for more than nine years and now Jordi Brooks has taken out the top spot as Beauty Therapist Of The Year. Caci recognised Jordi’s talent from more than 400 team members nationwide, nominating her in this year’s Viva Beauty Awards for performing 2500 treatments in the last year alone (250 of which were advanced skin treatments). Her ongoing commitment to excellence in-clinic has seen her earn a net promoter score of 97 out of 100 (a measure of success conducted by Caci that factors in client feedback and satisfaction). “Jordi consistently acts in the best interest of her clients by prioritising their needs, understanding their goals, and providing tailored solutions that align with their long-term skin care needs,” her nomination read. “She takes the time to listen carefully to each customer’s concerns, ensuring a deep understanding of their skincare goals and concerns. By offering honest, sound advice, Jordi helps customers make the right decisions that are best suited to their specific skincare journey.”

Runner-up: Bex Hunt, Saint Beauty

Best Base Product

Winner: Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup

It’s long been a makeup artist favourite and for good reason, Estee Lauder’s cult-favourite foundation helps to even out skin tone and conceal imperfections with its buildable, medium-to-full coverage formulation that stays in place for up to 24 hours continuous wear. It’s resistant to sweat, heat and humidity, promising a matte finish but without caking, streaking or settling into fine lines or pores. The best part? It’s available in 60 shades in three different undertones (cool, neutral and warm), and is said to not appear ashy or grey on deep skin tones.

Runner-up: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Best Pop Of Colour

Winner: Ashley & Co. Tint Me Lip Punch With Pink Beet

A wash of pink can brighten up even the most grey winter days, and New Zealand beauty brand Ashley & Co. promises just that with its beeswax-based Tint Me Lip Punch. It’s coloured with a hint of pink beet to lend a perfectly pinky tint to lips, while a blend of plant-based oils and flower extracts helps to nourish and hydrate pouts. Plus, it’s subtly scented with a blend of vanilla, orange blossom, mandarin peel, citrus oil and almond to elevate the experience of smoothing on the balmy formula even further.

Runner-up: Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint

Best In Glow

Winner: MCo Beauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops

Last year, Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops was awarded runner-up in this category and now its dupe has won this year. Viral dupe brand MCo Beauty continues to democratise beauty by offering similar formulations to the original at a more accessible price point, which includes these Super Glow Bronzing Drops that lend a warm bronze tint to complexions. The multi-purpose skin tint can be worn over bare skin for a healthy glow or under makeup to help create a glowing canvas for the makeup steps to follow. Either way, we’re happy to have saved some hard-earned cash in the process.

Runner-up: Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder

Best For Lips

Winner: Pure Fiji Lip Balm

Pure Fiji has always done an excellent job of highlighting the unique ingredients found in the tropical island paradise, including dilo oil, which features heavily throughout the brand’s range of scented body care. Its Lip Balm is no different – it contains a cocktail of coconut milk, dilo oil, macadamia oil, castor oil and beeswax to help hydrate and restore lips, leaving them feeling soft, comfortable and nourished once more. The fatty acids contained within these oils are known to help regenerate or repair dry or damaged lips, making it a must to smooth on during the drying winter months.

Runner-up: The Ordinary Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm

Best For Lashes Or Brows

Winner: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Taking out the top spot for the second year running is Maybelline New York’s viral mascara, which is renowned for sending lashes skyward with its lengthening and volumising formula. The unique flex tower wand helps reach even the smallest lashes, promising even distribution of the bamboo extract-infused fibres from root to tip. Lashes appear full and fanned out, without flaking or smudging.

Runner-up: RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner

Best For Cleansing

Winner: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

This wallet-friendly cleanser was awarded as runner-up in the Best For Cleansing category last year, so it’s exciting to see CeraVe take out the top spot in 2025. The drug store favourite shines brightest during the second cleanse, helping to cleanse and hydrate skin all without interrupting the skin’s delicate moisture barrier. It does so thanks to MVE technology, which helps maintain hydration levels in the skin for up to 24 hours (yes, please). The non-foaming formula is brimming with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which attract moisture to the skin’s surface and keep it there.

Runner-up: Raaie Golden Nectar Manuka Honey Enzyme Cleanser

Best For Hydration

Winner: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+

A cure-all for cuticles, cracked, chapped or chafing skin, this multi-purpose hydrator helps to soothe a multitude of skin ailments. The therapeutic cream is said to offer relief from common skin conditions, including dermatitis and eczema, by supporting the natural skin barrier and locking in hydration. It does so thanks to key ingredients, including glycerin, centella asiatica, panthenol and shea butter, which work to restore and replenish thirsty skin.

Runner-up: Emma Lewisham Supernatural Face Creme Riche

Best For Overnight

Winner: CeraVe Renewing Night Cream

The chemist brands continue their reign with CeraVe’s regenerating night cream crowned the Best For Overnight. As with all products in the CeraVe range, this one is formulated with three essential ceramides and a peptide complex to help refresh a tired-looking complexion as you slumber, leaving it plump and firm-looking by morning. It harnesses the brand’s MVE technology to support healthy moisture levels in the skin for 24 hours, alongside hyaluronic acid for barrier support and niacinamide to reduce redness.

Runner-up: Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment

Best For Mature Skin

Winner: Antipodes Jasmine Flower Menopause Facial Cream

It’s one of the newest products to land on shelves from New Zealand natural skincare brand Antipodes, but it’s something the category has needed for some time. Formulated with the unique needs of menopausal skin in mind, this facial cream helps alleviate visible signs associated with menopause, including redness, severe dehydration, hormonal blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles. Designed to follow women from perimenopause to postmenopause, the hormone-free cream is formulated with known anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial ingredients, like organic oat extract and manuka honey, alongside peptides, fermented jasmine flowers and New Zealand avocado oil to envelop skin in silky, cooling moisture.

Runner-up: Environ 3D Synerge Filler Cream

Best SPF

Winner: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

Okay, we lied. There aren’t 30 people, products or brands on this list – technically, there’s only 29, because this clinically-proven sunscreen appears twice. It took out the top spot for the Innovation Award, but was also voted as the Best SPF for its dermatologically-tested formulation that’s also non-greasy, suitable for sensitive skin and won’t leave a white cast in its wake. The shake to activate technology helps dispense freshly blended invisible fluid every time, which is crafted with La Roche-Posay’s signature Thermal Spring Water to help nourish skin, while protecting against the various wavelengths of UVA and UVB rays. Powered by Mexoryl 400, it helps defend against deep cell damage, prevent DNA lesions and pigmentation.

Runner-up: Raaie Sun Milk Drops SPF50+

Best Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

Winner: CZE Hair Silk Wash & Silk Condition

Two cornerstone products in CZE Hair’s selection of Trico-Dermis beauty include Silk Wash and Silk Condition, the shampoo and conditioner duo that work double duty to strengthen and nourish hair. Silk Wash is enriched with a blend of vitamins and antioxidants that promote scalp and hair health – gently cleansing the scalp while strengthening and fortifying dry or damaged hair. Its companion product, Silk Condition, offers mid-lengths and ends a dose of nutrients and hydration to leave hair soft, silky and manageable.

Runner-up: L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox range

Best For Your Scalp

Winner: Kerastase Genesis Serum

Weak, dry or damaged strands have met their match with Kerastase’s anti-hair-fall serum, designed to help anchor hair at the scalp for minimised breakage or shedding while boosting hair health. The jelly-esque formula is enriched with aminexil, edelweiss native cells and ginger root to foster an optimum environment for hair growth, and is said to work its magic in as little as six weeks of continued use. It’s also suitable for use on all hair types.

Runner-up: Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator and Massager

Best Hairstyling Product Or Treatment

Winner: Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum

Another gold for Kerastase, recognised as the top hairstyling product or treatment for its Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum. It’s a fan favourite for a reason: smooth on this nourishing overnight hair serum before you sleep and allow the blend of iris root extract, niacinamide and five vitamins to help reverse daytime depletion. Not only will it detangle hair and boost manageability, but the hydrating formula penetrates deep within the hair fibre to restore hair to its soft, hydrated best over an eight-hour period.

Runner-up: Garnier Fructis Hair Food Mask

Best Hair Tool To Try

Winner: Dyson Airstrait

Rather than use extreme heat to tame strands, Dyson harnesses powerful, directional airflow to smooth hair – taking it from wet to naturally straight without compromising hair health. The Airstrait projects air downwards at a 45-degree angle, creating the tension needed to straighten hair leaving it smooth and shiny, with ample volume but zero frizz or flyaways. It’s equally effective when used to refresh dry hair, helping straighten strands but keeping hair strength and colour intact.

Runner-up: GHD Chronos Max

Best Body Wash

Winner: Pure Fiji Shower Gel

Pure Fiji’s selection of Shower Gels pair coconut milk with one of nine infusions – ranging from the moreish coconut milk and honey through to the zesty citrus of coconut lime blossom. Every pump bottle is loaded with natural coconut and sugar cane to gently cleanse the body, while skin-loving oils leave skin hydrated and nourished – never stripped or dry.

Runner-up: Aesop Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser

Best Body Moisturiser

Winner: Pure Fiji Hydrating Body Lotion

It’s a three-peat for Pure Fiji, which also takes out the top prize for its Hydrating Body Lotion in the Best Body Moisturiser category. In the same way that Pure Fiji’s Shower Gel is available in a suite of infusions so, too, are its hydrating lotions. The award-winning formulation combines fresh coconut milk with cold-pressed virgin coconut, dilo, sikeci and macadamia oil with hyaluronic acid to not only leave skin hydrated, but boost firmness, elasticity and improve skin texture.

Runner-up: Bonnie Golden Gradual Tanning Lotion

Best For Hands And Nails

Winner: Ashley & Co. Soothe Tube in Gone Green

Treat hands on the go with Ashley & Co.’s non-greasy, no-nasties cream. It’s brimming with essential oils, including organic borage oil, shea butter and camomile extract to help restore and soften dry or dehydrated hands and cuticles. The gently scented cream is fragranced with black tea, elemi, cedarwood, lemon citrus, patchouli and more, which lingers lightly on skin after application.

Runner-up: Ecostore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Handwash

Best Signature Scent

Winner: Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne

It’s the scent synonymous with pear orchards in springtime, and now Jo Malone London’s iconic cologne is officially top of our list. The timeless floral highlights top notes of luscious King William pear, a floral heart of white freesia and rose, with rich, sensual base notes of quince, rhubarb, patchouli, amber and white musk. Not to mention it’s perfect for layering with a fragrance from Jo Malone London’s wardrobe of scents – Viva loves it paired with Peony & Blush Suede for a warming, floral element.

Runner-up: YSL Black Opium EDP

Best Home Fragrance Scent

Winner: Diptyque Baies Candle

It’s easy to see why Diptyque’s Baies Candle has been welcomed into Mecca’s Hall Of Fame – the iconic home fragrance scent is a timeless take on berry with its juicy blend of vine-ripened blackcurrant berries and roses in bloom. It’s available in five different sizes depending on the room you’re scenting – a miniature 70g votive for small spaces, through to a 1.5kg extra large vessel with considerable scent throw. Baies has received more than 500 five-star reviews on Mecca’s e-commerce site and the classic 190g size is often sold out in-store.

Runner-up: Ecoya Plug-In Diffuser & French Pear Fragrance Flask

Best Supermarket Buy

Winner: Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash

Glow Lab’s soothing blend of coconut and sandalwood has taken out the Best Supermarket Buy category for the second year in a row. This cosseting body wash is proving a go-to for busy household shoppers to add to cart during their milk and bread run. It’s affordable yet effective – the New Zealand-made formulation contains shea butter and essential oils to hydrate and nourish, pro-vitamin B5 and betaine to strengthen the skin barrier, while vitamin E and argan oil defend against environmental damage, leaving skin soft and supple.

Runner-up: Ecostore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Handwash

Best For Your Handbag

Winner: Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in Strawberry Lemonade

This category was easily the broadest of all, with a number of nominations spanning protein bars and facial sprays through to hand creams and lip balms. Burt’s Bees was awarded for its strawberry lemonade-flavoured lip balm, which contains the brand’s signature beeswax formula, said to moisturise and soften lips with just one swipe. Its summer-ready scent offers the perfect dose of escapism on grey winter days, too.

Runner-up: Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil

Best In Wellbeing

Winner: Pure Mama Magnesium Body Rub

It’s the peppermint-scented body rub that recently earned its spot on Goop’s Wellness Edit, and now Pure Mama’s Magnesium Body Rub has officially been crowned as the Best In Wellbeing on our list, too. Despite its moniker, the physio-approved formulation isn’t solely reserved for aches and pains linked to pregnancy, but can be used by anyone to alleviate discomfort, aid muscle relaxation, support skin suppleness and promote deep sleep. It does so with its blend of magnesium and SyriCalm, and can be easily massaged into skin to ease cramping, carpel tunnel, joint pain or muscle tension.

Runner-up: Two Islands Electrolyte ^4

CREDITS

Photographer | Guy Coombes

Fashion and creative director | Dan Ahwa

Beauty editor | Ashleigh Cometti

Hair and makeup | Leisa Welch

Models | Shangdi Sun and Alaina Grainger from Unique Models; Yali Cottan from Super MGMT.