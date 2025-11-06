The early days of parenthood aren’t always smooth-sailing, but thankfully there are a handful of products available to make the transition that little bit easier.

Navigating parenthood for the first time is a confusing experience at best.

While antenatal classes prove an excellent tool for arming expectant parents with everything they need to know about birth, the real learning curve comes once the bundle of joy is safely earth-side.

Sifting through the products touted to make newborn life easier is a postpartum minefield, not least when it comes to personal care items said to support skin/nipples/milk supply/all of the above.

But like many other categories in the realm of beauty and wellness, postpartum care is evolving all the time - grounded in the knowledge that while no two new parent experiences are the same, there are certain products that are here to help.

Enter postpartum skincare

More than just an oil, lotion or balm - the postpartum skincare category offers a sense that you’re being taken care of.

Locally, brands like Pure Mama continues to charge ahead, developed by a team of mums who have seen (and tried) it all.

Since 2019, co-founders and sisters Lara Henderson and Yasmin Shepherd have disrupted the pregnancy and postpartum category with a selection of products to support the changing needs of the body during both phases of life.

Pure Mama's Belly & Body Oil, $74, has quickly amassed fans the world over for its nourishing blend of plant-based oils to care for skin as its stretches and grows, but also as a post-shower essential postpartum.

Lara successfully seeded a bottle into the hands of Kourtney Kardashian while she was pregnant with her youngest son, Rocky, which was later featured on the reality star and entrepreneur’s blog, Poosh.

For Lara, receiving endorsements from big names like Kourtney helps to cement Pure Mama’s credibility in the market.

“People at that level have access to almost anything and everything. So when they make a conscious decision to use a product and share it across their platforms, it really speaks volumes about our brand,” Lara says.

“Pregnancy [and postpartum] is such an intimate time, it’s like no other journey you’ve been on before. There’s this deep sense of connection between your body and your baby and we want to be the catalyst to sharing that journey with a beautiful product.”

Beautiful, yes, but real, too. Lara and her team have tackled the tough topics, lifting the stigma around the early newborn days by sharing real, relatable information across social media to help new parents feel less alone.

Pure Mama was one of the first brands to help pioneer the family wellness category at beauty retailer Mecca, with products squared at nurturing growing bodies and supporting people in their fourth trimester.

This includes the likes of premium postpartum brand Bare Mum, developed in collaboration with women’s health specialists to help people move through early motherhood with confidence.

Alongside its best-selling Warm & Cool Inserts for underwear or to slip into breastfeeding bras, the brand specialises in postpartum skincare, with kits including a Perineal Foam, Nipple Balm, Skin & Scar Oil and Sitz Bath to promote skin healing and soothe inflammation.

Accessories abound

Postpartum accessories brands like Viva La Vulva have also emerged, dedicated to lifting the stigma around the bodily changes that occur during birth with its hot pink packaging and tongue-in-cheek marketing. The website invites you to take a one-minute survey to discover which postpartum products are right for you.

Viva La Vulva’s offering spans practical solutions for the postpartum era like perineum wash bottles, soothing ice packs to use post C-section, nipple balms, bath soaks and “thank you” candles to gift to a midwife.

Along a similar vein is Vital Bits, another New Zealandbrand dreamed up by three mothers to create “the kind of support [they] felt was missing - genuine, no-fuss care that helps mothers feel like themselves again during pregnancy and postpartum”.

What culminated were essentials geared towards the different stages of parenthood - including Instant Ice Maxi Pads to promote healing from a vaginal delivery or a Postpartum Belly Belt designed to be worn post C-section.

More than skin deep

Bhone adopts a more holistic approach to postpartum recovery, with its selection of bone broth powders to promote optimum gut health, support skin health and boost energy levels.

Its signature Mother’s Beauty Blend, $72, is brimming with prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics along with essential vitamins and minerals to support new mums on their postpartum journey.

The idea for breastfeeding nutrition brand Lila Jasmine sparked when founder and registered nurse and midwife Renata Lardelli was gifted a care package containing muesli bars following the birth of her third son.

As she reached for the bars during 2am feeds or in lieu of lunch, came the idea to create a nutritious, on-the-go snack for busy parents. Developed alongside food technologists, every Lila Jasmine bar helps to support lactation thanks to ingredients known for their galactagogue properties.

Beyond bars, Lila Jasmine offers workshops to support people entering their fourth trimester - a time she says is the most important but most neglected. Each workshop aims to support new parents are they find their feet in their parenthood journey, and is limited to 10 couples (or 20 individuals).

What’s next in postpartum care?

While postpartum skincare and accessories continue their growing popularity, it’s the C-section scar care category that’s likely to gain momentum through to 2030, explains market research analyst Grand View Insights.

Touted as the next frontier in postpartum care, the number of brands releasing silicone scar patches is predicted to rise, as are the number of balms and oils designed to be massaged into scars.

Looking ahead, Lara says the advent of new postpartum products will be mirrored by an increased level of education.

“In the past, there’s been a lot of focus on baby, but what we know now is that there are so many tools to support people through birth and postpartum to help them be better off both physically and mentally,” she says.

“We have so much knowledge now to better equip ourselves for the fourth trimester, which is one of the hardest phases of life. It’s important to keep talking about this journey so that people know they’re not alone.”

The postpartum ripple effect can be felt in other areas of the beauty industry, especially when it comes to body care brands (think Glow Lab, Weleda or Summer Fridays) who have diversified their offerings and will continue to do so.

From left to right: Bare Mum Postpartum Briefs; Pure Mama Peri Wash Bottle; Supacore Compression Shorts; Project Pargo Sports Bottle; Lila Jasmine Lactation Bars; Bellema Wearable Breast Pump.

Lara’s postpartum essentials

