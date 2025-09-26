From the serene shores of Lembogan, Bali, to Auckland’s bustling CBD, East Day Spa has been delivering its signature treatments to guests for two decades. CEO Andy Grant and founder Ina Bajaj speak exclusively to beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti about this milestone.

In a world where brands shout for attention, East Day Spa whispers with purpose.

Over the past two decades, the award-winning spa group has embraced steady, determined growth – staying true to its North Star of providing guests with a luxurious spa experience while remaining more accessible .

Founder Ina Bajaj’s mission was clear from the start. She cut her teeth in the industry during a time when day spas were reserved for the ultra-wealthy – a playground for the rich and famous.

When starting her own brand, she focused on democratising the spa experience to ensure more people could experience a little luxury.

It’s a risk that paid off and 2025 marks 20 years of East Day Spa operating in Auckland.

East Day Spa founder Ina Bajaj. Photo / Supplied

“Reaching 20 years felt deeply personal to me. I founded East Day Spa in Auckland with the vision of creating a sanctuary where guests could step away from the pace of the city and truly restore,” she says.

Alongside Andy Grant, CEO of the East Day Spa group, Ina built the business from the ground up – making the pivot from hospitality (she once co-owned Wellington restaurant The Curry Club) to beauty in the early 2000s.

East Day Spa group CEO Andy Grant. Photo / Supplied

The original East Day Spa opened in the capital in 2002, a first-of-its-kind day spa that borrowed inspiration from the Balinese spas Ina frequented during her regular trips to Indonesia.

Next came Auckland in 2005, made possible thanks to hotel partnerships with SkyCity Grand and now-defunct boutique accommodation, Mollies.

Its fusion of holistic rituals borrowed from the East, with modern spa therapies adopted in the West, cemented East Day Spa’s reputation as a haven of calm. Its more than 70 treatment options combine Eastern remedies with cutting-edge European skincare.

This philosophy of bridging tradition with innovation attracted the attention of global skincare partners, including Augustinus Bader and Codage Paris.

The 30-minute Kady Vasty back, neck and shoulder massage was the first treatment offered at East Day Spa, a stress-busting ritual that Ina says continues to be one of the most loved highlights of their menu.

The original East Day Spa fit out featured design principles informed by its Balinese roots. Photo / Supplied

Not one to sit still for long, the next chapter in Ina’s story involved her establishing East Day Spa’s sister brand, Spring, in 2011.

It was initially positioned as a “social spa” with services largely focused on grooming treatments, specifically manicures and pedicures.

With some distinctive branding and clever marketing, Spring carved a name for itself outside of the East Day Spa group, with its treatment menu expanding to include facials, massage, body contouring and LED light therapy.

Today, there are five Spring Spas in Bali and two in New Zealand – one in Auckland, the other in Wellington.

East Day Spa’s steady growth from a boutique day spa into a multi-location business across New Zealand and Indonesia hasn’t been without its hurdles – Andy says balancing the needs of two different markets has been rewarding and challenging - but Ina adds the essence of the brand remains: “Holistic treatments, impeccable service and a sense of sanctuary”.

But she knows the importance of “evolving with the times” to attract international clientele and introducing experiences that “nurture both body and mind”.

East Day Spa's modern aesthetic ushered in a new era for the award-winning day spa. Photo / Supplied

This desire to appeal to global consumers led East Day Spa to upgrade its flagship Auckland location inside The Grand by SkyCity in 2023, with the addition of 11 treatment rooms (four of which are double suites), Zen heat experiences, individual bathrooms and a relaxation lounge.

An embodiment of opulence and serenity, the urban sanctuary was transformed with a state-of-the-art tepidarium – a warm, relaxation room with five heated stone loungers to relax the body and unwind the mind, alongside Clearlight infrared saunas to detoxify and de-stress.

East Day Spa's 2023 renovation transformed the urban sanctuary into an oasis of opulence and serenity. Photo / Supplied

“We wanted to retain the spa’s tranquil, cocooning feel, while introducing a lighter, more modern design that reflected our growth into a new era,” Ina says of the 16-month renovation process.

The Kansa Wand facial uses a powerful tool hailing from India to sculpt, rejuvenate and detoxify skin. Photo / Supplied

At the heart of East Day Spa is the people – long-standing spa guests who have visited since the beginning, along with the therapists who have grown their careers with the brand.

Ina calls her team “the heartbeat of East” and says she’s grateful to SkyCity for its support since the beginning.

An international training school in Bali helps expand this mission, offering young people the opportunity to learn, grow and work in spas across New Zealand and Indonesia. “It’s about more than just business, it’s about creating pathways and uplifting communities,” Ina says.

Looking ahead, Andy says expansion into other territories is always on the horizon, but only for the right reasons.

“We’re not interested in growing for the sake of it. Every new location must feel right – the right space, the right city and the right partners. Our focus is on maintaining excellence, not just scale,” he says, explaining he’s committed to steering East Day’s legacy into the future and seeing it continue to thrive.

“Wellness is such a human industry. Every day we see the positive impact our treatments have on someone’s state of mind, body and spirit. That sense of purpose is what drives us forward.”

Treatments to try

The LED Manicure by Margaret Dabbs, $130, is a pampering hand treatment that softens and nourishes skin, featuring Margaret Dabbs’ LED Hand Mitts. Kansa Wand Facial, $185, harnesses a powerful tool designed to detoxify and rejuvenate the skin. Suitable for those with sensitive skin or those prone to acne, inflammation, fine lines and wrinkles. Codage Deep Pore Cleansing Facial, $195, is an intensive facial that uses the celebrity-approved Facify wand to help remove dirt and debris, leaving skin fresh, glowing and hydrated. East Day Spa x Augustinus Bader Methode Face and Body, $360, begins with a stimulating body brush and oil massage, followed by a 75-minute facial massage using products by Augustinus Bader. Sense Of Calm, $375, which includes a 45-minute infrared sauna, 60-minute Signature Massage and 60-minute Codage Facial.

