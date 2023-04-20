CurrentBody Skin’s LED light mask is said to improve skin tone, texture and firmness and stimulate the production of collagen. Dan Ahwa took it for a test drive.

The promise

LED light therapy has long been offered by dermatologists and skin clinics to help treat a variety of skin concerns from wrinkles to reducing inflammation and preventing breakouts.

Originating from NASA technology where LED light therapy was used to heal wounds, the treatment has now evolved into a range of portable at-home masks to choose from. Light Emitting Diodes (or LEDs for short) come in a range of colours for different wavelengths.

Blue light: Blue light is made up of the shortest waves and carries the most energy. Good for killing acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

Red light: Typically good for anti-aging, less inflammation and firmer skin.

Yellow light: Relieves sensitive skin.

Popular with celebrities, this fully flexible mask delivers a double dose of LED light to the skin. It sees two different wavelengths combine — red (633nm) and near infrared light (830nm), which stimulates the skin’s natural rejuvenation and wound-healing processes, causing rejuvenated, new and fresh skin to form.

Penetrating deep into the skin’s surface, it boosts circulation, improves blood flow, and increases oxygen to the skin’s cells as well as stimulates the production of new collagen.

While there are several masks on the market, what was appealing about this one in particular was that it's made from a soft patented flexible silicone that wraps perfectly around the face, meaning the light can effectively penetrate every contour of your face.

For those concerned with fine lines, there’s also the promise that wrinkles reduce by 35 per cent in just four weeks with regular use.

The practice

Start with the box and make sure you read the instructions thoroughly before using, and familiarise yourself with its contents. LED masks have an excellent safety profile, meaning they are completely safe for people to use. The only advice I can share is to wear eye protection, like goggles, if you are particularly sensitive and prone to seizures or migraines triggered by bright lights. These are included in the box and reminded me of Christan Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

The mask comes in a box along with a detachable charging cord, a detachable and adjustable strap, a storage dust bag, along with a free hydrogel face mask, which you can also use to help boost results.

The mask was fully charged, with a green light signalling it was ready to use. I conducted a safety test, leaving the mask on my arm for 10 minutes. If you notice your arm is red and it lasts for more than two hours, then your skin is likely too sensitive to have it on your face.

My arm was in the clear, so the next step was to cleanse my face and dry it before putting the mask on. It’s advised that you should not apply any moisturiser before use, but an eye cream or serum is fine if you want to enhance the treatment.

I placed the mask on for 10 minutes — it’s the sort of thing that you can do mindlessly around the house. After the 10 minutes is over, the mask automatically switches off.

I have only been using this so far for three days — most estheticians will advise you to use it no more than three times a week, preferably every second day, and for only 10-20 minutes each session. Consistency is key, so the promise is that in a few weeks with regular use my skin tone should apparently even and look clearer, and shaving rash should be reduced, along with pigmentation.

The place

Available to purchase from Currentbody.com with a range of options to add from its line of hydro gel masks and serums.

The price

$568 for the mask alone.

The verdict

It’s early days; I haven’t noticed anything yet but good things take time. I do like the idea of adding this into my skincare because it’s easy to do while watching TV or working, but like anything to do with skincare, consistency is key. Because it’s so easy to do I will be tracking how my skin is evolving in the next few weeks — so watch this space.