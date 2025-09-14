Power up your beauty and wellness routine with one of these high-powered devices.

Would you try a vibrating wand to stimulate hair growth? Or a Nasa-approved LED face mask touted to nix fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation at the switch of a button?

As if pulled from a science fiction movie, the latest flurry of high-powered tools and gadgets is said to take beauty routines to the next level.

In 2025, biohacking beauty is gaining traction – or the science of optimising the body’s performance to improve aesthetic results – driving the industry to develop new tech that promises everything from slowing the onset of ageing to stimulating hair growth.

But which ones are worth the hype? Below, our picks of the best gadgets for face, body and hair are worth their price tag.

It’s the most expensive gadget on this list, but what it lacks in affordability it makes up for in versatility – promising to treat what the brand calls “a lifetime of needs”.

Rooted in a deep understanding that the skin experiences significant changes across our lifetimes, the Pro LED Mask by Deeesse Pro is a hard-shell LED light-therapy device which recruits four different wavelengths of light across six treatment modes.

A quick refresher: LED light therapy harnesses wavelengths of light which penetrate the skin at different levels, triggering a biological response in the skin to treat specific skin concerns.

Pain-free and non-invasive, its many skin-health benefits include reducing inflammation, hyperpigmentation and acne-causing bacteria, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, and boosting the skin’s natural collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid stores – all with zero downtime.

Pro by Deeesse Pro is dotted with 770 LED diode bulbs with six modes including Rejuvenating for ageing (red light), Purifying for acne (blue light), Brightening for pigmentation (green light), Post Procedure for wound healing (near infrared, red and blue light), Calming for inflammation (blue and green light) and Rejuvenating Express for intensified skin rejuvenation (red light).

Skincare benefits aside, it boasts the added wellness bonuses of increasing serotonin levels, regulating mood, energy levels and cognitive functions and promoting restorative sleep.

The Pro LED Mask by Deesse Pro is priced at $2999 and is available from Kiaracosmetics.co.nz.

K-Beauty devotees will likely be familiar with Medicube’s selection of skincare promising to achieve that “glass skin” effect – and its handheld device is no different.

The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro works its magic on all skin types, supercharging both the absorption and efficacy when used in conjunction with skincare.

The blush pink tool harnesses five different wavelengths of light – purple to boost skincare, blue for pore care and oil control, green for volumising, orange for brightening and red for elasticity.

Like a day spa in the comfort of your own bathroom, the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro highlights five modes: Air Shot, which penetrates the skin using electric needles; Booster to improve the absorption and efficacy of skincare; MC to volumise facial lines; and Derma Shot to stimulate sagging skin and create firmer facial contours.

If that all sounds a little confusing, you’ll be glad to learn it’s compatible with the Age-R App, which makes the experience of using the wand ultra user-friendly with personalised guide videos, tracking calendars and customisable settings.

One of the (many) highlights of treating yourself to an in-clinic facial is being set up with the steamer over your face.

Now, Dr Dennis Gross is promising a similar experience from home with its steam facial device, said to target dehydration, dullness and congestion.

The professional-grade facial steamer delivers the same continuous flow of steam we’ve come to expect from an in-clinic experience, helping open pores, loosen build-up, boost circulation and enhancing the efficacy of the skincare that follows.

Each nine-minute session helps to soften skin, leaving it primed for the next steps in your regimen – whether that’s a gentle exfoliation or slathering on a serum.

The wide, open nozzle ensures steam covers the full face, and it features two modes depending on the temperature you’re after – orange for warm (better for sensitive skin or those new to facial steaming) and pink for hot (suited for normal to oily skin types or experienced facial steamers).

Restore firmness and elasticity to sagging skin with NuFace’s sculpting device, a non-invasive option for those wanting smoother skin without going under the knife.

Said to work in as little as five minutes per day, NuBody sculpts skin with four treatment spheres, delivering a powerful yet gentle flow of microcurrents to the treatment area.

It works best when used in conjunction with the brand’s own Aqua Gel Activator, which acts like a skin primer to ensure the microcurrent is delivered where it’s needed most without any discomfort or dragging.

The FDA-approved device is equally effective when used on dimpled or uneven skin – use slow, upward glides or hold the device over the treatment area for two to three beeps for a more targeted treatment.

For best results, use for five minutes a day per treatment area, up to five times per week for the first 60 days. After which, use two to three times per week as maintenance.

Treat tresses with this two-step system designed to stimulate the scalp and promote healthy hair growth.

Start by using the silicone massager in the shower to cleanse and remove product build-up, followed by the LED light therapy brush post-shower on dry hair for locks that are healthier and stronger.

The electric, hair-stimulating comb uses red light to boost hair density and thickness and support hair growth, while the blue light function promotes scalp health and resilience.

Not only this, but it gently vibrates to help lift pesky dandruff and encourage healthy blood flow to the scalp.

It functions in the same way a regular brush would, meaning lengths and ends will benefit too.

