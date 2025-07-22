Four of the country’s top makeup talent are hosting makeup workshops in Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth and Christchurch next month. Together, they speak to beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti.

It was an effervescent example of girlhood - a video shared to Instagram depicting four women buzzing around their Sydney hotel room, swapping products and applying swatches on one another.

A poignant hark-back to the joy of getting ready together.

The women? Four of the country’s top makeup talent, well-respected in their field for their exceptional artistry in both the special occasion and wedding makeup space.

Travelling to Sydney for a Giorgio Armani press trip in early 2024 proved a pivotal moment for the group - comprised of makeup artists Kasia Stanicich, Gabrielle Houghton, Kate Solley and Annalee Kemsley - one which led to the eventual development of The Mastersclass, a makeup workshop touring four cities next month.

Despite having connected over social media years earlier, Annalee says it was this particular trip that cemented their connection.

“It instantly felt like we’d known each other for years. Since then, we’ve continued to stay connected through group chats, catch-ups, social media. While we’re based in different parts of the country, our shared passion for makeup and creativity has made our friendship natural and easy to maintain,” she says.

“We just get each other and getting to now collaborate in real life feels like such a full-circle moment.”

With a combined 40 years’ experience between them, the quad of makeup artists are set to share the skills they’ve learned from their time in the beauty industry with makeup lovers at a series of workshops held in Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth and Christchurch throughout August.

While each artist is familiar with hosting their own makeup workshops, this is the first time the group has collaborated on a shared event, which is geared towards "everyday women who are ready to elevate their beauty game".

It’s a dream realised for Christchurch-based makeup artist Kasia Stanicich, who says: “Makeup artistry is such a passion and I think that’s fuelled by many things - our beautiful clients being one, and like-minded artists being another.“

“I am forever in awe of these ladies and love learning off them, picking their brains and cheering them on.”

Below, Annalee, Kasia, Kate and Gabrielle speak to Viva beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti about what to expect from the makeup workshop series (and how to secure your ticket before it sells out).

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: I was so excited to hear about the launch of The Mastersclass when you first teased the launch on social. How long has this been in the pipeline for?

KASIA: It’s been in the works for almost nine months (consider it our baby!). We’re so happy to be within weeks of getting on the road and around New Zealand. Our artistry styles align perfectly - being complementary but not duplicates - and we all have such a passion for education, each running our own style of personal lessons, group events and workshops in our hometowns.

AC: Why was it important to you to build an event that catered to everyday women rather than industry experts?

GABRIELLE: While training artists is a huge passion of mine, there’s no denying that the beauty industry can still feel a little exclusive at times. We wanted to remove that barrier. The Mastersclass was built with the everyday woman in mind to be approachable, practical and genuinely helpful. Despite event makeup calling for 16-hour smudge-proof, long-wear layered glam, that’s not realistic or necessary for most women everyday.

KASIA: I love this question! I see so many high-end, premium workshop events in the beauty industry, but they’re all for makeup artists! We often hone our craft, enjoy learning and improving but we saw such a gap for that same, exciting experience for everyday people. To walk into a dedicated space, learn more than you’d imagine and have all the bells and whistles alongside it is so much fun and I want everyone to be able to experience it.

Hamilton-based makeup artist Gabrielle Houghton. Collage / Ash Cometti

AC: Talk me through what attendees can expect from the event hosted in their city?

ANNALEE: From the moment attendees arrive, they’re welcomed into a premium, relaxed atmosphere complete with drinks and canapés, setting the tone for an engaging and fun few hours. The Mastersclass offers a sit-and-watch experience where we (the artists) demonstrate key techniques using two models, one showcasing a quick, fresh everyday look, and the other a glamorous, full-evening style. Designed for makeup lovers of all skill levels, the event focuses on helping attendees master the basics and build confidence with their own signature looks. Throughout the session, they’ll gain insider tips, practical advice, and learn how to make the most of their makeup routine, all without any fluff. The goal is for guests to not only leave feeling inspired and equipped with new skills but also with a curated gift bag. It’s the perfect blend of education, luxury, and community for anyone looking to elevate their makeup game.

KATE: Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed into a beautifully curated, relaxing environment — a wonderful opportunity to mingle, reconnect with friends, or meet new people in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Our makeup masterclass is designed to be inclusive and accessible to everyone — whether you’re a professional makeup artist, an everyday enthusiast, or someone who rarely wears makeup. Over the course of the session, we will demonstrate two stunning makeup looks: a fresh, natural everyday style and a more glamorous evening look. Throughout the masterclass, we’ll share our favourite tips, techniques, and product recommendations — from luxury staples to budget-friendly gems. Each attendee will also receive an exclusive goodie bag filled with carefully selected products. Our goal is for every guest to leave feeling inspired, equipped with new skills, and most importantly, having had a truly enjoyable and memorable experience.

New Plymouth-based makeup artist Annalee Kemsley. Collage / Ash Cometti

AC: Will The Mastersclass support and promote diversity? For example - will the event series cater to a range of budgets or shade match different skin tones?

GABRIELLE: There is no one-size-fits-all, no classic go-to ‘everyday woman’ and that’s what makes women so amazing. We are all so nuanced and different. One of us might need to put on everyday makeup to go and command a boardroom filled with men, while another woman might need a little bit of blush to give her some pep before she parents her wild kids at home. Our attendees have different skin tones, types, face and eye shapes and we are providing custom recommendations for each of these, empowering you for your future shopping beyond The Mastersclass. We have some amazing sponsorships on board from brands you can accessibly shop as well as little luxury moments, to suit everyone, and our recommendations will reflect this.

ANNALEE: We’ve made sure The Mastersclass is inclusive and welcoming to everyone. We’ll share product picks across different budgets, from affordable staples to luxe treats, so there’s something for everyone. We also feature models with a variety of skin tones to show how to match and work with different complexions. It’s important to us that everyone feels represented and can take away tips that suit them. At the end of the day, this event is all about celebrating all kinds of beauty and making sure everyone feels confident and included.

Christchurch-based makeup artist Kasia Stanicich. Collage / Ash Cometti

AC: What has the feedback been about The Mastersclass so far? Do you think you’d be likely to roll this concept out again in 2026? Or consider expanding to different cities like Wellington or Tauranga?

KASIA: It’s been beyond! We knew we had a really special idea planned, but didn’t expect the response (in fact, we were a little overwhelmed by it). We’re all really excited to get to each city and connect with attendees, and be there in person with them. The response from outside of our initial four cities was so strong, and we won’t rule out coming around again in 2026.

KATE: The response has been absolutely incredible. We put so much thought and planning into this, so naturally, we were a little nervous when we first launched. But the feedback exceeded all our expectations. On the night we went live, the website actually crashed due to the volume of traffic — definitely a good problem to have! Auckland sold out quickly, but we were able to release an additional 20 tickets due to demand. The remaining three cities are also close to selling out, which has been so exciting to witness. As for expanding to other cities — yes, absolutely! That’s definitely something we’re looking at for 2026. For this year, our focus was on our home cities and really grounding the experience locally. We’re excited to see how it evolves from here.

Auckland-based makeup artist Kate Solley. Collage / Ash Cometti

AC: Can you give us a little teaser of one of the makeup application techniques you’ll be sharing at the event?

KASIA: I spend a lot of my week sharing small snippets of technique and application online, and I’m excited to elaborate on these and show people in real life what they mean or how they work. For me, priming the brush - a la Katie Jane Hughes - is a transformative makeup technique for a perfected base.

ANNALEE: Making eye makeup more approachable, which is often the trickiest part for many. We’ll walk through simple, step-by-step techniques to effortlessly transition from a fresh daytime look to a stunning evening glam. While also sharing tips on choosing the perfect eyeshadow palettes and brushes.

AC: What do you think will be guests’ biggest takeaway from the event? How do you hope the event will make them feel?

KATE: As makeup artists, we truly understand the transformative power of makeup — it’s one of the reasons I’m so passionate about what I do. Makeup has the ability to boost confidence and help people feel their best, and that’s something we really value. Our goal with The Mastersclass is for every attendee to leave feeling inspired, excited, and just a little more confident. A common theme I hear in my one-on-one lessons is, “I’ve been doing the same thing for years and I just need a refresh,” or “I walk into makeup stores and feel completely overwhelmed — I don’t know where to start.” That’s exactly why we created this experience: to guide people in the right direction, simplify the process, and introduce them to new, exciting products that actually work for them.

GABRIELLE: Above all we want guests to feel empowered. For each of us as makeup artist, makeup has always felt like a secret weapon, something that gives us a little extra confidence on a big day, helps us feel more ourselves during a breakout or in our luteal phase (IYKYK), or just lifts us up when we’re not feeling our best. This is something we want all attendees to have access to, too. A little asset to keep in our back pocket, and ultimately I want makeup to feel simpler, easier and fun as guests learn what is best for them.

KASIA: It goes without saying, we have so much joy and love packed into these events and we can’t wait to share with everyone what we’ve been working on!

For more information or to book, visit Ghmakeup.co.nz or follow @annaleekemsley, @gabriellehoughtonmua, @katesolleymakeup or @kasiaastanicich on Instagram.

