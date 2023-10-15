The couple in business and in life are purveyors of sleek, functional homeware.

Since launching their brand Made of Tomorrow in 2015, Dan Craig and Matt Genefaas have built a design company with an e-commerce site, wholesale business in New Zealand, Australia and other international markets, as well as commercial clients.

The couple (in business and life) initially ventured down the path of commerce in a very organic way, with no formal business plan. They started designing and producing simple things that they wanted in their own home. Learning on the fly, they figured out how to run a business, taking opportunities as they presented themselves. It worked. Made of Tomorrow has flourished.

Over the years the brand has matured and developed, with the pair constantly coming up with ideas for original and interesting new products. They have accomplished quite a lot already, and done it on their own terms. It seems we can expect quite a bit more from this creatively explosive couple, who distribute Made of Tomorrow to the world from their HQ in Tauranga.

Matt Genefaas

My earliest memory of Dan is catching eyes with him at a Stolen Girlfriends Club fashion show in 2013. We went out for coffee and the rest is history. Dan and I went into business together within months of meeting. It’s been a high-pressure environment, so I think our 10 years together actually equates to 70 married years — just like dog years!

I am quite good at staying relatively level-headed. I look at things analytically and don’t allow emotion to overwhelm my decision-making. I like order and structure which is important when you’re running a business. But I do believe that our strengths can also be our weaknesses. The challenge for me is to not let my emotional detachment become detrimental. Finding balance is the key.

We complement each other. One of the reasons Made of Tomorrow has become a consistent brand is Dan’s attention to detail. He is also very organised which is great since a big part of his role is business operations. He keeps the many different parts of our production running in harmony.

Made of Tomorrow Blob mirror.

We try and keep boundaries between work and home. No work on the weekends, period. In the early days we would work weekends and it was not healthy. Reading emails at home is okay but don't expect the other person to respond if they aren't interested in having a work conversation.

We give each other the creative energy to push on when one of us lacks motivation. We also get to share the wins and enjoy the lifestyle owning a business allows us. We love the flexibility that it gives us to get away for spontaneous trips.

One challenge we’ve faced has been finding space to be apart. We spend most days at work together, then go home together. Sometimes when we’ve had a hard day at work it’s not easy to switch off. Made of Tomorrow and Dan are such big parts of my life. Recently, this led me to question who I am as an individual. As a result, I trained as a group fitness instructor and now take classes at a club in Papamoa, which has really helped.

Last year we had a challenging time with the business when a minor print error in a product affected a large portion of the production. That one small error made by one of our production partners turned into a nine-month headache. Now that is finally behind us (only by a few months) we already feel the relief of being able to catch up and work ahead again.

As well as sweating it out at the gym, I love coffee, the beach and our French bulldog, Billie. When I’m not working, you’ll find me combining all three… a beach walk with Billie while drinking a coffee is pretty transformative for me.

Made of Tomorrow Arch coffee table.

Dan Craig

When we first met in 2013, I was immediately struck by Matt’s work ethic. Not only was he juggling three jobs simultaneously, but he exuded the spirit of a true go-getter. That initial impression of him being so deeply committed and industrious has always stayed with me.

Our shared vision for Made of Tomorrow was to create a forward-thinking, sustainable brand that not only meets the needs of today’s consumers but also anticipates the desires of tomorrow’s world. We wanted to merge innovative design with ethical practices, ensuring that every product not only looks and feels great but also has a minimal environmental impact.

The boundaries between our professional and personal lives can blur, leading to potential burnout or difficulty in switching off from work mode. Differences in business opinions might spill into our personal life, and vice versa, making conflicts harder to compartmentalise. There’s also a risk of becoming too insular, and potentially missing out on diverse viewpoints. Financial strains in the business can also add stress to the personal relationship. It’s essential to strike a balance to ensure that business discussions don’t dominate our personal time together.

Overall, the journey has been a learning curve, reinforcing the importance of resilience, innovation, and staying true to our core values, as we navigate the ever-changing business environment.

Like any partnership, we occasionally have differences of opinion. When clashes occur, we prioritise open communication, ensuring each perspective is fully understood. We’ve found that taking a step back, revisiting our shared goals for Made of Tomorrow and approaching the situation with empathy often leads to constructive solutions.

Seeing Matt in a professional setting has revealed nuances of his character I hadn’t fully appreciated before. For instance, his ability to remain calm under pressure, or his knack for strategic thinking in challenging situations. Also, the way he interacts with team members, showing both leadership and compassion, was a revelation.

Made of Tomorrow Arch shelves.

As Made of Tomorrow has expanded, we’ve found staying ahead of the curve and remaining relevant has required constant innovation. Balancing growth with maintaining the authenticity and core values of our brand has been another challenge.

The opportunity to design three products for Naumi Hotel Wellington is an achievement that stands out, not just the collaboration itself but also the scale and impact of the project — seeing our designs featured in 116 rooms. It wasn’t just a business success; it was a moment where our vision and capabilities were recognised and celebrated on a significant platform, reaffirming our commitment and passion for what we do.

Over time, we’ve recognised the importance of having boundaries. One rule when we go away on holiday, whether it’s an overseas holiday or just to our bach in Whangamata for a couple of nights, is 100 per cent business-free time.

When I’m not immersed in work (which is a lot of the time), I cherish the moments I get to spend traveling and exploring new cultures. The beach is a constant source of relaxation and rejuvenation for me. Adventures with our French bulldog, Billie, always bring a smile to my face. I also have a penchant for exploring new foodie spots. Concerts invigorate my spirit, offering a break from the daily routine and a chance to immerse myself in music.

We always have new projects on the go. We’re currently in the process of expanding our recently launched range of signage. And our shelving line is undergoing a vibrant transformation with the introduction of new colours. We believe in constantly evolving and updating our product line to keep things fresh and in tune with contemporary design preferences. It’s an exhilarating phase for Made of Tomorrow, and we can’t wait to share these innovations with others.

