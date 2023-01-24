10 Of The Best Design Trends You Need To Know About In 2023

Take cues from the standout looks at this year’s Best Awards, showcasing the work of New Zealand’s top design talent.

1. GRAPHIC PATTERN

There are some trends that transcend the test of time; trends that are always there and sometimes take a starring role. Stripes are currently having a moment in the spotlight and we are all the better for it. Patterns can make a room sing but the thought of adding them to a space can sometimes feel overwhelming. If you’re concerned about striking the wrong note, stripes look good with almost anything — even wild patterns and colourful prints. In her characteristic confident style, Christchurch-based designer Alex Fulton has added both checks and stripes to this project (her own home). The Best Awards judges described her concept as refreshingly brave and bold, as well as clever, playful and unapologetic.

Clifftops interior by Sonya Cotter. Photo / Jackie Meiring

2. BLOBBY BATHS, BLOBBY SOFAS, BLOBBY ANYTHING

Organic forms remain very much in vogue. The last time we saw this many designer curves was during the first half of the last century when the Art Deco movement spawned smooth and swooping lines in everything from the visual arts to architecture, interiors and product design. Curvaceous pieces began appearing again a few years ago and can now be found in a wide range of items, from mirrors to rounded sofas and sculptural tables. The popularity of curves is no doubt down to the fact that organic shapes imbue a room with a feeling of calm. Flowing lines instantly change the energy of a space, creating a feel-good factor and making a space more inviting and relaxing.

Behind Closed Doors by Oli Booth Architecture. Photo / Simon Wilson

3. PARQUET FLOORING

When it comes to living a beautiful life, the French have got it going on, so it’s no surprise that they invented parquet flooring way back in the 16th century. Artisans created elaborate designs by fitting blocks of small wood in geometric patterns, sparking a look that adds style to any interior, as it does here in this Auckland townhouse designed by Oli Booth Architecture.

Beach Barn interior by Alex Fulton Design. Photo / Simon Devitt Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

4. TONE-ON-TONE

One of the reasons tonal rooms are a favourite is that they feel soothing and harmonious. What is tone-on-tone and why does it work? Tonal colours comprise a set of hues that are generally lighter or darker shades of the same colour. This creamy-toned bathroom by Alex Fulton Design is a great example. The sandy-toned tiles, bright white bath and off-white painted surfaces, with a whisper of green, is a combination that’s serene and easy on the eye.

The Cabin by Johnstone Callaghan Architects. Photo / Sam Hartnett

5. LESS IS MORE

With a view like this, all that is required is a high level of curation. This holiday home represents the essence of what a cabin in a stunning location should be. The design and decor are stripped back, highlighting the beautifully framed moments captured by the large-scale windows.

Beach Barn interior by Alex Fulton Design. Photo / Simon Devitt

6. PAPER PENDANTS

Getting the right light for the right space can create a special ambience in your home. This dining nook by Alex Fulton Design features the Hotaru Double Bubble light, representing the perfect unison of traditional craft with an enduring aesthetic that is as modern as it is timeless. What we love about this trend is that there are paper lantern-style pendants for all budgets. If you don’t have several hundred dollars to shell out on the Double Bubble, you can pick up a paper pendant at Wah Lee for under $20. The Hotaru is part of a designer range that draws on the heritage of Japanese lantern-making. It was created in collaboration with Twentytwentyone by leading British design studio Barber Osgerby. Named after the Japanese word for “firefly”, the collection is manufactured by Ozeki & Co Ltd, a celebrated Japanese company dedicated to making washi paper lanterns since 1891. Ozeki has previously collaborated with numerous Japanese artists and designers and worked with Isamu Noguchi on the production of his iconic Akari light sculptures.

Biv Punakaiki by Fabric. Photo / Stephen Goodenough

7. SUPPORT THE PLANET Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The design team at Fabric took a planet-friendly approach by opting for a sustainably produced timber interior. The finely crafted cross-laminated timber walls and ceiling look right at home in the bush setting. Externally, the cabin sits in its environment without any formal landscaping to minimise the building’s impact on its surroundings.

Tax Traders by Material Creative. Photo / Sam Hartnett

8. MIXED MATERIALS

Some of the best interior design trends filter down from commercial projects, and this office is a case in point. The lighting, materials and design details would look equally good in any domestic setting — and that’s intentional. The forward-thinking company, Tax Traders, wanted to create inspiring surroundings that would bring joy. The design team at Material Creative seized the opportunity to flex their creativity, coming up with this stunning kitchen design showcasing beautiful material selection and well-considered use of colour. A monolithic marble bar serves both form and function, while a neon light suspended above aptly displays the word “flourish”. This is a space designed for that.

Cardrona Cabin by Assembly Architects. Photo / Simon Devitt

9. MONOPOLY-STYLE HOUSES

A gable roof, forever associated with the Monopoly board game pieces, never goes out of style. It just gets better with age. The sculptural architecture of this alpine cabin is a fresh take on the design classic, with its strikingly simple timber cladding giving the profile a wonderful modernity.

Lightly Weighted by Oli Booth Architecture. Photo / Sam Hartnett

10. COMPACT & CONSIDERED

Oli Booth was named Emerging Designer at this year’s Best Awards, and we can see why. His design philosophy is both directional and forward-thinking. Lightly Weighted, his own home, presents a facade that is restrained yet intriguing. The architecture, interior and landscaping have all been given the utmost consideration. Mostly hidden from view on approach, the two-storey home showcases how to combine compact living with high-quality design. The Best Awards judges described it as beautifully efficient and elegantly considered in every detail. “Smartly planned into a small but efficient floorplate, this dwelling does not compromise on quality in any way.” We couldn’t agree more. As far as trends go, this is one that we’d like to see a lot more of.