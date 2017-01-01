Eva McGauley was a fighter.

She fought for a better world, selflessly throwing all of her energy into stopping sexual violence and supporting survivors.

The young Wellingtonian became a member of the Wellington Rape Crisis centre at 13, and later raised more than $70,000 for a sexual abuse assistance programme, and even set up her own charity Eva's Wish.

But while she spent much of her life fighting for others, she had an even bigger battle of her own.

When Eva was 15, she was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare type of head and neck cancer. It was terminal.

Rather than let her illness define her, the Wellington teen continued to fight for others, continuing her charity and advocacy work, and in doing so becoming an inspiration in New Zealand and around the world.

In May she had travelled to New York where she attended an exhibition as one of the subjects of the book 200 Women: Who Will Change the Way You See the World.

She appeared alongside New Zealand national sexual violence survivor advocate Louise Nicholas, who called her a “hero”.

Eva had been nominated this year in the youth category for Wellingtonian of the Year, and also met Prince Harry and Meghan during their recent royal tour of New Zealand.

This year even she started a Bachelor of Arts majoring in political science at Victoria University.

In November Eva lost her cancer battle, but she won a war, inspiring a generation to carry on fighting sexual violence and supporting survivors.

Eva’s mum Kate Hardwick said her daughter would have been thrilled at the nomination.

“I am really proud, slightly in awe, of Eva. She knew who she was, and what she wanted.

“She was able to translate that into action, and because of her skills and the networks she built, she was actually able to do something, to walk the walk.

“Everybody who knew her, misses her.”