When Kiwi ‘magic’ works at work

The business whose

people “work magic”

Rob Holmes has a mantra: Trust in the workplace

is the secret ingredient of innovation.

It is a philosophy he shares with the team he leads at Wellington-based PaperKite. “If you’re trying to get great work out of people who aren’t in a good place, it simply doesn’t work,” he says. “But once you have experienced trust you want to create this environment again and again – give people the space and they will work their magic.”

Holmes - who won the Wayfinder True North Award for a people-leader who has improved their team’s health and wellbeing – believes empowering employees is at the heart of any innovation strategy.

Wellbeing initiatives

• One of the most significant of Holmes’ initiatives was the introduction of a dual

coaching system through which every PaperKiter has a people coach and a discipline

lead to assist with personal and professional development and who are responsible for

providing pastoral care and helping staff grow well beyond their time at PaperKite.

• He also helped improve sick leave provisions, resulting in staff able to take it from their

first day rather than waiting six months for it to kick in.

Registered psychologist MOIRA HOWSON says:

"Making sick leave available from the first day of employment helps reduce the stress of either having to take unpaid leave, coming into work when you probably should not or worrying about children who are unwell. These concerns can impact on the ability to focus on the job at hand. "

HOWSON'S TIPS

• Ensure managers role model that it is okay to take time off when unwell.

Outcomes

• The dual coaching approach led to a new performance review format through which employees

present to their coach and discipline lead. Where once there was fear, anxiety, and discomfort

about the reviews, there is now a real sense of celebration.

• Another example came when the company supported a PaperKiter with flexible work to

prepare for running the Kepler Track in the Fiordland National Park. He had problems with his

ankle and needed a lot of physiotherapy to enable him to train.

• Designing work to fit around life outside of work has become the norm. Parents,

migraine sufferers, keen runners have all benefited from the approach.