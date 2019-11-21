You see your dream job advertised so you whip up a kick-ass cover letter and double-check your CV fits the bill. You apply, then get heart palpitations every time an unknown number comes up on your phone. Finally, you get the call you've been waiting for: can you come in for an interview? Of course your answer's yes … but what now?



A job interview is an opportunity for your prospective boss to find out if you'd be a right fit for the job. But it's also an opportunity for you to decide if that dream job on paper could actually be your dream job in real life. How do you find out? Ask the questions instead.



Kim Rippin from Cinch HR has come up with a few questions you could ask during your next interview so you can find out if your dream job could actually be a dud job.



Where do you see this company in the next five years?



If you want to work for a new company, you need to trust you've got a good future ahead. If the head honchos of a company have a clear vision and if they're open, honest, transparent and passionate about it with their staff, you can probably assume that things are looking up for the company overall.



What drives you to get out of bed in the morning and come to work at this company?



If your potential bosses are excited about their company and it comes across in how they tell you about it, you'll be more likely to enjoy your time there too.



What do you love about this company's culture?



It doesn't matter if your dream job looks awesome on paper; if the company culture is toxic or you feel like you won't fit in, you won't have a good experience.

Finding out about the job and what responsibilities you'll have is obviously important, but finding out what the company culture is like will help you figure out if this is a company you want to invest a few years of your life into.



Describe your favourite employee



The answer to this question shouldn't be, "Monique from Accounts – she's incredible." What you're looking for here are traits that your boss really likes. For example, your potential manager might really like a go-getter who isn't afraid to suggest new ideas; they might not like people who come to work late and don't get involved. The answer to this question should set you up for success because you'll have an inside word on how you can be successful.



What challenges is the company facing and how can my role help?



Having a sense of purpose every time you go to work will make it much more rewarding. Find out how your role fits in the business' big picture because feeling like it matters will be good for both you and your new boss.