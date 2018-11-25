A former Whanganui gang leader's project to get young people fishing instead of in trouble is going to plan - but he's looking for another boat.

Elvis Heke, a former Black Power leader now living in Auckland, launched Make it Count earlier this year.

Heke takes young people who have been in trouble with police or are struggling to find their way in life out fishing in the harbour.

Heke enlisted the help of his friend George Light, who owns and skippers the boat.

The pair have made a number of trips with up to about 20 different teenagers but they've been slowed by boat capacity and weather.

"It's going slow at the moment weatherwise and our skipper can only do one day a week because he's a driver. The only day he gets off he takes these kids out," Heke said.

But he was frustrated at not being able to go out more regularly, which he could do if they had another boat and skipper.

"It would be really great if someone else would come on board and help take some of these kids as well. These kids are quite settled and they're keen to go again."

Heke was thankful to a number of companies that had given support to his project including Hutchwilco, Hunting and Fishing, STL Linehaul as well as former television fishing star Geoff Thomas.