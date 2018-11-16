Youth in Flaxmere are putting their heart and soul into fundraising for the trip of a lifetime, heading to the remote Miru Miru Marae in December.

The marae, near New Plymouth, is only accessible by barge.

All 65 Year 7 and 8 students at Irongate School will be going on the five day trip, and as part of their fundraising are running an art auction on November 22.

The children have been making formal presentations to businesses and artists, and proving hugely successful at getting sponsorship and works of art for the massive fundraising art evening.

One of the artworks up for auction, by Aroha and Friends artist Rakai Karaitiana. Photo / Supplied

They are on track to have 60 pieces of art to choose from, including from Aroha and Friends artist Rakai Karaitiana and from high school students from across Hawke's Bay.

Deputy principal Tony McCann joked it was an opportunity to buy their art before they became famous.

He said it had been a real pleasure watching the children rehearse their presentations and then go on to confidently approach artists and businesses, often coming away with a commitment of sponsorship or a donation of a work.

"That in itself is a great communication learning experience for them, and a real confidence builder."

The tripe will focus on culture, the sciences, whakapapa links and the similarities and differences between the two coasts.

"There are a lot of questions for the kids to answer," McCann said.

"Why the black sand on that coast; why is the nikau palm predominant over there; why the differences in the wildlife."

The trip will cost $20,000, and as well as the art auction, each child is committed to raising $120 through their own efforts.

"They are proving very resourceful."

"Car washes, cupcakes, doing odd jobs for businesses, chores for family, neighbours and teachers – they are really getting into it."

For more information keep a close eye on the school's Facebook page @irongateschool.