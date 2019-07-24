Australian wrestlers eyeing Olympic qualification have been stopped in their way by Tauranga wrestler Ana Moceyawa.

Earlier this month Moceyawa travelled to Melbourne so she could face new opposition at the 2019 Australia Cup ahead of her world championship campaign in September and her Oceania championships campaign in January - both competitions that will hopefully put her in the direction of Tokyo's 2020 Olympics.

While there, she won gold after taking out her Senior Female 62kg division of the competition, which was an Olympic qualifying event for Australian wrestlers.

"I won gold which is good to get some different competition

