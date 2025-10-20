Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Budapest as a venue for peace talks due to Viktor Orban’s Russia-friendly stance. Photo / Aaron Schwartz, Washington Post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Budapest wasn’t the best place for talks to end the war in Ukraine because of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Russia-friendly stance, but he’d still come if invited.

“I do not believe that a prime minister who blocks Ukraine everywhere can do anything positive for Ukrainians or even provide a balanced contribution,” Zelenskyy said of Orban, who has repeatedly sought to stall European Union sanctions on Russia and travelled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Still, Zelenskyy said he’d consider an invitation to Budapest. “If it’s an invitation in a format where the three of us meet, or, as it’s called, shuttle diplomacy, where President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me – then, in one format or another, we’ll agree to it,” he said.

US President Donald Trump announced plans to meet Putin in the Hungarian capital in the coming weeks following a phone call with the Russian leader last week, less than three months after their August summit meeting at a US military base in Alaska ended with little visible progress on ending the war.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday and later urged both sides to make a deal, telling them to “stop right now at the battle line” as he equivocated over military aid to Ukraine and the threat of new sanctions on Russia. The US President suggested the possibility of meeting Putin and Zelenskyy separately but appeared to back away from the earlier idea that the two would meet face to face.