Fairground workers work on the rollercoaster ride after a woman was injured, reportedly attempting to retrieve her mobile phone from under the tracks. Photo / Sara Jones

A young woman has been taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after being struck by a rollercoaster carriage at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Screams rang out from onlookers shortly before 6pm on Sunday, and emergency services found the woman injured at the show's Rebel Coaster ride.

Police believe she may have walked on to the track while attempting to retrieve her phone. Earlier reports that she fell from the ride appear to have been incorrect.

"Police are currently on scene at the Melbourne Royal Show following reports a young woman has been injured," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and a crime scene has been established.

"It appears at this early stage the woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, may have walked on and entered the track to try to retrieve a dropped phone before she was hit by a rollercoaster carriage, about 5.45pm.

"Sadly the woman was then found injured on the ground. Detectives from the Yarra Crime Investigation Unit are attending the scene and will work with WorkSafe to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The Melbourne Royal Show released a statement confirming there had been a "reported injury on the Rebel Coaster ride".

"We are working closely with the ride operator, WorkSafe Victoria and Victoria Police to investigate the issue further. However, we can confirm that no one has fallen from the ride," the event said.

"The ride in question will be closed for the foreseeable future and updates will be made as information comes to hand."

BREAKING: a part of the Melbourne Royal Show has been closed off and ride goers have been left stranded on a roller coaster as ambulance crews attend to a young girl believed to have sustained serious head injuries. @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/Lj7gMgaLak — Sara Jones (@SaraJones_7) September 25, 2022

A stall owner at the show told the Herald Sun she heard the rollercoaster stop abruptly as people screamed.

"The screaming was so loud. I think everyone must have been really scared," she said.

"The ride went up like normal, then there were screams, then it stopped and stayed that way for ages."

Those on the ride when it stopped remained stuck there for more than an hour.