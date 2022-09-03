Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances. Photo / Getty Images

The body of a young off-duty police officer has been found in Sydney's Royal National Park after it is believed he died by apparent suicide.

NSW Police launched a critical incident investigation after the 23-year-old's body was found in the park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called about concerns for welfare of the off-duty constable.

Following inquiries, his body was found in the park, south of Sydney.

The 23-year-old was employed in the Bankstown local area command.

Detectives from the Homicide Squad have launched a critical incident investigation and will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The investigation will also be reviewed by the Professional Standards Command and independently oversight by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

Support services have been offered to his family, colleagues and all NSW Police staff.

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111