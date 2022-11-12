Police are investigating the circumstances behind a tragic accident that saw one boy killed and left another fighting for his life after they became trapped in a garage door. Photo / NCA NewsWire /Brendan Beckett

Police are investigating the circumstances behind a tragic accident that saw one boy killed and left another fighting for his life after they became trapped in a garage door. Photo / NCA NewsWire /Brendan Beckett

A young boy has been killed and a second seriously injured after the pair became trapped in a garage door on Saturday night.

Emergency services raced to a home on Mason St in Newport, west Melbourne, about 7.30pm.

One of the boys was treated at the scene, but could not be saved.

A second was taken to Royal Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

A young boy has died and another is seriously injured after the pair became trapped in a garage door overnight. Generic view of Mason St, Newport. Photo / Google Maps

The boys’ ages are yet to be confirmed, and it is not immediately clear how they became trapped.

An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the tragic accident.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.