Twenty-one-year-old Finley Bone (right) was killed by lightning while practising goal kicking on the Sunshine Coast. Photo / Facebook
The young woman killed after being struck by lightning during a severe storm on the Sunshine Coast has been identified as 21-year-old Finley Bone, a talented athlete and much-loved member of the Noosa Lions Football Club.
Emergency services were called to the Cooroy Sporting Complex, near Noosa, just before 5.30pmon Thursday after Bone was struck while practising goal kicking with her partner.
She was taken to Nambour Hospital in a critical condition but later died.
Her mother Donna Markert told the ABC the family were still reeling from the shock.
Witnesses described hearing a “horrifically loud bang” as the lightning struck during heavy rain, with one local telling the Courier Mail they were “very shaken” by what they saw.
Queensland Police said a report will be prepared for the coroner.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that more severe thunderstorms bringing lightning, strong winds and large hailstones are forecast to hit large parts of Queensland through the weekend, including the Sunshine Coast.