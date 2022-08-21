A private school in Melbourne is reportedly supporting a year 8, non-verbal student in identifying as a cat. Photo / AP

A Melbourne private school is reportedly supporting a year 8, non-verbal student in identifying as a cat.

The Herald Sun reports the "phenomenally bright" child has been allowed to assume the identity, with the behaviour linked to the 'furries' subculture that has been adopted by some teen circles.

"No one seems to have a protocol for students identifying as animals, but the approach has been that if it doesn't disrupt the school, everyone is being supportive," said a source close the family.

"The behaviour is being normalised. Now more and more people are identifying as whatever they want to identify with, including 'furries'".

Although the school didn't confirm the girl's attendance they said that their approach to mental health "is always unique to the student and will take into account professional advice and the wellbeing of the student".

Recently, it was reported by the Courier Mail that some students at the prestigious Brisbane Girls Grammar School had also began expressing animal-like tendencies.

"When a girl went to sit at a spare desk, another girl screamed at her and said she was sitting on her tail; there's a slit in this child's uniform where the tail apparently is," said one mum.

"Girls who identify as felines preen themselves, licking the back of their hands, and the foxes walk around with their arms leaning towards the ground, as if they're on all fours; the kids are all talking about it."

In Michigan, US, a school was forced to debunk claims that it had implemented a "litter box for the kids that identify as cats".

The above incidents come as some Gen Z teens have adopted the furries subculture, in which people anthropomorphise animals, and begin to give them human characteristics.

While some members choose to adopt a 'fursona,' the ABC reports only "20 to 25 per cent of furries have fur suits". The subculture is also removed from sexual fetish.

On TikTok, the #furry hashtag features people wearing elaborate, cartoon animal costumes, dubbed 'fursuits'. In some cases, participants may wear the entire fursuit which covers their entire body, while others just opt in for the head of the animal.

In a Rolling Stone feature from 2019, the director of communications of Anthrocon (an annual furry convention that takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) said there are a range of reasons why someone may want to explore the furries subculture.

"Some of them like the aesthetic, they like the idea of creating somebody, and they like the idea of being someone other than who they are."