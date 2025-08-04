Advertisement
On tariffs Malaysia finds itself caught squarely between the US and China

By Alexandra Stevenson and Zunaira Saieed
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Employees work on the production line of solar panels in Suqian, China. After the Biden administration initiated an investigation into unfair practices by Chinese solar companies in Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand, Chinese companies began to slow some of their operations. Photo / Getty Images

It’s become a familiar strategy in Southeast Asia.

Companies from China, coveting the American market but blocked by tariffs, do an end run.

They pour into a country, opening factories and filling supply chains.

They invest billions of dollars and create jobs and business opportunities.

